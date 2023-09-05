Rajah Caruth seeking new ride for next year after GMS Racing set to stop operations next season

Among the promising young talents in NASCAR, Rajah Caruth has already made a name for himself.

After his remarkable performance at the Darlington Raceway last week, Caruth is now setting his sights on the next season with a renewed sense of confidence.

Driving for Team Alpha Prime, Rajah Caruth piloted the No. 45 car in the Darlington race, and it turned out to be a pivotal event in his burgeoning career.

His impressive performance not only caught the attention of fans but also of potential sponsors and teams looking for a skilled driver to join their ranks.

Saturday's race at Darlington Raceway provided Caruth with the ideal platform to showcase his abilities. The Darlington track has a rich history in NASCAR, known for pushing drivers to their limits. Caruth, however, seemed undaunted by the challenge and managed to maximize his finish.

Speaking to Toby Christie, Rajah Caruth said:

"I am feeling quite insolidate, honestly needed that on the coffin inside with how my year is gone but ran 20th to 22nd all day and kept the right side on. Just knew my strength were the long run and snickered a couple at the end so its all day for our circle."

For Rajah Caruth and his team, the 16th-place finish was a significant achievement. In a sport where margins for success are razor-thin, every position gained is a testament to the driver's skill and the team's strategy.

Expand Tweet

This solid finish not only earned them valuable championship points but also served as a confidence booster for the young driver.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 final results

Denny Hamlin Austin Hill John Hunter Nemechek Cole Custer Josh Berry Riley Herbst Justin Allgaier Sheldon Creed Kyle Busch Daniel Hemric Sam Mayer Chandler Smith Parker Retzlaff Brandon Jones Corey Heim Rajah Caruth Sammy Smith Jeb Burton Stefan Parsons Brennan Poole

Behind the wheel of the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin clinched his inaugural victory of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the 1.366-mile-long circuit.

In a thrilling overtime finish, Hamlin unfurled the white flag and charged his way to capture the checkered flag.

Throughout the race, he commanded for 14 laps and ultimately surged past the finish line with an impressive lead of 0.657 seconds over the Xfinity Series frontrunner Austin Hill.

This triumph signified Hamlin's 18th career triumph in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and marked his sixth victory at the renowned Darlington Raceway.

Conversely, Hill secured the runner-up position, with John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, and Josh Berry rounding out the top five finishers. Riley Herbst, Justin Allgaier, Sheldon Creed, Kyle Busch, and Daniel Hemric completed the top 10 rankings.