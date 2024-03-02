Rajah Caruth maintains his stellar start to the season with first-ever pole in the Truck Series at Las Vegas 

For the first time in his Truck Series career, Spire Motorsports driver Rajah Caruth sealed the P1 spot, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Caruth had a strong entry into the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series. The 21-year-old not only survived the caution-riddled season-opener race at the Daytona 500 but also secured his career-best finish at P3.

His dominant run was evident in the subsequent Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway where the #71 driver clinched a top-10 finish securing the P8 spot.

This time, however, Rajah Caruth became the polesitter for the first time in his NASCAR career. He sealed the top spot on the grid, clocking the fastest speed at 177.043 mph during the qualifying run of the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 race.

Caruth expressed excitement over his qualifying stint on the 1.5-mile oval, stating that the P1 spot was "pretty special" for him. FOX: NASCAR shared the polesitter's expression on their X (formerly Twitter) account:

“It’s pretty special, I think pretty uncertain winter with everything. To be here and get my first pole here at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is super special. Have to think HendrickCars.com, Mr. H, and all the men and women at Spire Motorsports."

Rajah Caruth added:

"They’ve been working very hard this winter and all of our Chevys both on the Truck and Cup side have been really good. So, hopefully, we can just have a complete race tonight and be there at the end.”

Expand Tweet

Rajah Caruth's dominant 2024 start has awarded him a year-round sponsorship extension

The Spire Motorsports driver has debuted as a full-time Truck Series driver for the team in 2024, fielding their #71 Chevrolet Silverado. HendrickCars.com agreed to primarily sponsor Rajah Caruth for the initial 10 races on the Truck Series calendar.

However, Caruth's sensational runs at the Daytona International Speedway and the Atlanta Motor Speedway have portrayed a high potential for dominance as the season follows.

HendrickCars.com has extended their partnership with 21-year-old Rajah Caruth for the entire 2024 season after his stellar start to the season (via NASCAR).

Speaking on his deal extension, Rajah Caruth claimed it to be an "honor' for him. He told NASCAR's official press release:

“It’s pretty special to have HendrickCars.com on my chest. I think about Phoenix last year when I drove the Xfinity car for Hendrick Motorsports. That, within itself, was an incredible moment. Knowing that HendrickCars.com has extended their relationship with Spire Motorsports and my No. 71 team kind of leaves me speechless."

He added:

"I’m super grateful because they don’t do that for just anyone. For me, to be affiliated with that group and have their support is an honor. I’m excited to get on with the rest of the season. We’ve gotten off to a good start and I think the race in Las Vegas on Friday night is going to show our potential for the rest of the season.”