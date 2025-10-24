Rajah Caruth opens up on why therapy is “super important” for him

NASCAR Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth recently sat down with former Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download podcast on YouTube. During the interaction, ahead of the last playoff elimination race this Friday, the Spire Motorsports driver opened up about how therapy has played a crucial role in his life.Caruth claimed therapy is &quot;super important&quot; and has been taking it for a long time. Following that, the two-time Xfinity Series champion compared seeking therapy to taking your car for a tune-up. The Spire Motorsports driver admitted that in the past, he hesitated to seek therapy. He used to believe he had to work through his issues on his own.However, later, Rajah Caruth's thinking changed, and now he considers it important to have a person to share your thoughts. He explained his claim and stated [00:30]:&quot;But I think it's important to have a person or a vessel to talk through what’s going on in your mind, because that’s what makes you money at the end of the day. The headspace you’re in, what you’re intaking, whether it's what you have going on or what you’re consuming online. It’s super important.”Continuing further, the Truck Series driver highlighted that seeking therapy is crucial for young drivers. He told Dale Earnhardt Jr.:“Especially for young drivers coming up through the ranks, you have so much information and so many opinions at your disposal, and people with influence thrown at you, not just in your career but also your personal life. I think it’s super important.&quot;Rajah Caruth highlighted that his sessions helped him finish his graduation and reach his current stage in life. Caruth concluded that he visits his therapist at least once a month, even if things are going well in his career and personal life.“I would say pretty frustrated there with how it ended&quot;: Rajah Caruth got candid about his Talladega runSpire Motorsports playoff-qualified driver Rajah Caruth sat down with Frontstretch Media last week after the Talladega race. During the post-race interaction, the #71 Chevy driver expressed his 'frustration' with how his day ended on Friday, October 17.Caruth qualified 11th for the 90-lap main event with a best time of 54.71 seconds and a top speed of 175.03 mph. He made decent progress in the initial stage and won stage one, and finished stage two in P3. However, things changed after the final restart of the main event.Following the restart, Rajah Caruth took the top lane with Corey LaJoie and competed in a drafting battle with Tricon Garage drivers. While Corey Heim pushed his teammate, Caruth avoided making any risky maneuvers that might have resulted in a DNF. Ultimately, Giovanni Ruggiero won his maiden victory in the series, and the #71 Chevy driver was not happy with the outcome.Reflecting on the same, the Spire Motorsports driver told the press:“I would say pretty frustrated there with how it ended. For sure, I don't want to split Corey. It's just I got kind of popped at the wrong time, I feel like, but yeah, still great points today, like you said, Peter... So frustrated with the end, but still good points today.”Rajah Caruth currently ranks second in the Craftsman Truck Series points table with 3,096 points. He clinched one win, 12 top tens, and four top fives in 23 starts this season.