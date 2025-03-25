RCR driver Kyle Busch secures sponsorship with Lucas Oil for select NASCAR Cup Series races

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch and his #8 team will be joined by returning partner Lucas Oil for three races this season, starting with next weekend's event at the Martinsville Speedway. The oil company and Busch's team, Richard Childress Racing, have been partners for over a decade already and have worked together on the Earnhardt-Childress Racing (ECR) engines as well, which are used in RCR's Cup Series and Xfinity Series vehicles.

Discussing their relationship, Lucas Oil's Director of Partnership Marketing, Brandon Bernstein, spoke about the history between the two companies, as well as their excitement to partner up with Busch for a number of races this season. He said [via Jayski]:

“Our relationship with RCR is built on mutual respect, trust, and a shared passion for racing. We’ve been working side by side with RCR and ECR Engines for over a decade, constantly developing and improving our products to meet the extreme demands of NASCAR racing. And Kyle Busch is not just one of the best drivers out there – he’s also part of the Lucas Oil family. We’re proud to back him and the No. 8 team, whether it’s on a short track, a superspeedway, or even in the sprint car world with his son, Brexton.”

Kyle Busch's son Brexton Busch, who competes in Micros and Junior Sprints category of races, also uses Lucas Oil as the official oil for his engines.

Lucas Oil has also contributed to the success of Richard Childress Racing by creating formulations that are used to gain the best performance out of the team's engines under race-day conditions. With the decision to expand their partnership with the team, Mike Verlander, president of RCR, has expressed his excitement for the development of their dynamic this season. He said:

“Season after season, Lucas Oil has given us the technical support needed to run up front and win, and that is what makes this partnership so exceptional and why we are thrilled to have them back as the primary sponsor of the No. 8 Chevrolet.”

Kyle Busch's #8 car will be decked out in Lucas Oil colours for next week's 'Cook Out 400', as well as at the races at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City on June 15th and at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13th.

Kyle Busch shares announcement regarding head-to-head battle against Brexton Busch

Kyle Busch shared on his social media earlier today that he and his son, Brexton, will be competing against each other in a head-to-head race on March 26th at the Millbridge Speedway. The two drivers will battle it out in a sprint race, which can be viewed on the streaming platform, DirtVision.

After the Busches battle it out, the senior Busch will head to Martinsville for the next race in the Cup Series calendar which will take place at 3:00 PM ET on March 30th and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

