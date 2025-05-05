RCR make major Jesse Love announcement for the NASCAR Cup Series

Jesse Love, the Richard Childress Racing driver, is set to compete in two additional races for RCR in the Cup Series, one coming at Kansas Speedway and the other at Richmond Raceway.

Love made his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway for RCR. In Texas, he drove the #62 for Beard Motorsports and finished 31st after completing 217 laps before retiring from the race.

The 20-year-old currently holds the fourth position in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing, with him earning one win, two poles, and three top-five finishes with his eight top-10 finishes in an impressive start for the famed motorsports team.

Richard Childress Racing announced on X the news that Jesse Love is set for more Cup Series starts in addition to his starts at Bristol and Texas.

"NEWS: @jesselovejr1 to make two additional NASCAR Cup Series starts in the No. 33 @c4energy Chevrolet during the 2025 season, starting this weekend at Kansas Speedway."

Jesse Love spoke on the announcement in a press release. He said that he was looking forward to getting “behind the wheel” of the #33 and spoke of Kansas being a great track for him in terms of results in the Xfinty Series.

“I’m looking forward to being back behind the wheel of the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet this weekend at Kansas,” said Love via RCR. “Kansas has been a great track for me throughout my career and to have the opportunity to run the Cup car consecutive weeks on a mile-and-a-half track is going to be valuable experience. The focus for these races is to continue learning and understanding how this car feels compared to other cars that I’ve raced in the past.”

Love has made headlines as a fast rising star in the world of NASCAR. In 2024, he joined Richard Childress Racing for a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign, immediately making an impression by winning pole on his debut and winning at Talladega for his first career win.

He was named the Rookie of the Year that season with him finishing the season with one win, seven top-fives and 18 top-10. He started the 2025 season with a win at Daytona.

Jesse Love on his debut NASCAR Cup Series race

Starting 19th in the Food City 500, Jesse Love faced the challenge of competing against some of the sport’s best drivers and ultimately finished 31st after dropping back during the 500-lap race.

Despite the result, Love described the experience as a “big deal”, emphasizing the value of racing against such a deep and talented Cup Series field.

"They’re good at what they do and they don’t make a lot of mistakes. It was a big deal for me to get in the Cup car and get that experience of racing against that level of talent. I felt really comfortable in the car and really can’t wait to get back behind the wheel and do more,” Love said.

He noted that the high level of competition in the Cup Series was something he anticipated and relished, and he felt comfortable behind the wheel, eager for more opportunities at NASCAR’s top level.

