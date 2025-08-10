Shane van Gisbergen’s day at Watkins Glen ended in disappointment after contact from Connor Zilisch took him out of contention. A clip posted by Frontstretch on X captured van Gisbergen’s post-race thoughts, where he described the incident and his feelings about how it went down.In the interview, van Gisbergen explained that he was “put in the wall” but had not yet reviewed the replay. When asked if he thought Connor Zilisch was clear through Turns 6 and 7 or if the move caught him by surprise, Shane van Gisbergen admitted,“I don't really know. I haven't watched it yet, but a real shame. But yeah, thank you to Junior Motorsports, have had fun doing these races. And um, Kubota again look cool with the car. Yeah, just gutted really that it’s wrecked.” (0:10 onwards)He thanked JR Motorsports for the opportunity and expressed disappointment that the No. 9 Kubota Chevrolet was damaged beyond repair. When asked if racing someone who is competing for championship points changes his approach, given that he is not in the points battle, Shane van Gisbergen said,“Well no, I'm here to win, but also, I'm here to raise them with respect too. And I felt like I did that. Like I was blocking but fairly I think so. Yeah, doesn't change my mindset. I want to win but fairly.”The crash happened during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on August 9. It had been shaping up as a competitive road course battle between Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch. The latter dominated early by leading 47 of the first 53 laps, but lost the top spot after a mid-race caution allowed van Gisbergen to take over. Following the restart, Zilisch moved quickly from ninth to second, sticking close behind the No. 9 car.With about 20 laps remaining, third-place Austin Hill closed in. Zilisch attempted an outside move into Turn 6. Moments later, while rejoining the racing groove, Zilisch’s No. 88 Chevrolet made contact with the right rear of van Gisbergen’s car. The hit sent him spinning into Turn 7, where he slammed the outside wall. His race ended with a 31st-place finish.Shane Van Gisbergen slams Hocevar over aggressive three-wide move at IowaEarlier at Iowa Speedway, Shane Van Gisbergen had called out Carson Hocevar for a risky three-wide maneuver that led to contact with Joey Logano. During that race, van Gisbergen had already suffered a setback when he lost control entering a corner and backed into the outside wall, bringing out the first caution. His team repaired the damage and sent him back out, but trouble found him again late in the race.On Lap 253, van Gisbergen was racing alongside Logano when Hocevar dived into the inside lane, forcing the three-wide situation. The move caused slight contact with Logano’s No. 22 Ford just before a caution for Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell’s spin. Over team radio, van Gisbergen vented his anger, urging his crew to apologize to Logano. As captured by X user Bass0448, van Gisbergen said,“Hey, go apologize to the 22, that wanker in the 77 just shoved it three-wide.”Hocevar also came under fire later in the event for contact with Zane Smith. Van Gisbergen’s day took another hit on Lap 262 when Kyle Busch made contact, sending the No. 88 into his second spin of the race. He eventually finished 31st, one lap down, in a 37-car field.