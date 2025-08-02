“Really bad night”: NASCAR ARCA team gives heartbreaking update after a disastrous accident following Iowa race

  • NASCAR
By Palak Gupta
Published Aug 02, 2025 16:04 GMT
NASCAR team Clubb Racing Inc. shared details on the No. 3 car's equipment loss after being involved in an accident after the ARCA Menards Series event at Iowa Speedway. The team's owner‑driver Alex Clubb described it as a "really bad night" in a social media post and confirmed no one was hurt despite heavy equipment damage.

In a Saturday (August 2) post on X, the team shared pictures of the No. 3 Ford after the major accident during the trip from Friday night's ARCA Race at Iowa. The accident happened on Interstate 80 about 78 minutes before reaching their home base in Morris, Illinois.

"Really bad night coming home along I80 in Illinois. Thankfully everyone involved is ok. Unfortunately, most if not all of our equipment for the #03 is destroyed," Clubb Racing Inc wrote.
Clubb, who operates Clubb Racing Inc. out of Morris, Illinois, drove the No. 03 car to a 20th‑place finish at Iowa. He debuted in ARCA in 2015 and began fielding the No. 03 for Clubb Racing Inc. during the 2022 season. Clubb achieved his best series finish of ninth in the final standings last year. He earned his only top‑10 that season at Daytona while driving for his family team.

The team had also fielded a second entry this week. Series rookie Colby Evans joined Clubb Racing Inc. for the No. 86 car. The 24-year-old Iowa native worked as a crew member in ARCA and NASCAR for several teams before getting behind the wheel. He finished 23rd on his debut outing.

"My buddy fell asleep driving" - NASCAR team owner on how the crash knocked down the trailer and racecar

Alex Clubb detailed the crash in an interview with Frontstretch and said a friend fell asleep while towing the trailer filled with spare parts and racecar. The trailer struck the median and flipped. Then multiple semi‑trucks crawled into the wreckage. The 33-year-old added that the team lost the trailer, the tow truck and its only No. 03 Ford racecar.

"My buddy fell asleep driving it [the trailer]. He hit the median, flipped it, then about five semis kept hitting us. We’re now down one trailer, one truck and one racecar," Clubb said.

The loss of primary equipment threatens Clubb’s plans for the next race. Clubb added that he had no idea whether the team would make it to the NASCAR ARCA race at Watkins Glen International next week.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
