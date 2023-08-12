“Really impressed with the speed he’s shown”: Tyler Reddick mirrors Dale Earnhardt Jr’s praise of Kamui Kobayashi

NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick has praised Former Japanese Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi for his upcoming NASCAR debut at Indianapolis this weekend.

Recently, Dale Earnhardt Jr., in his podcast, praised the Japanese driver for his performance and speed. Earnhardt Jr. stated that Kobayashi was "faster than anybody else" and that his test runs with the team were "insane."

Tyler Reddick has also mirrored that same praise as Earnhardt Jr. While talking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Reddick stated that he was really impressed with the speed during their test runs and that he is excited to work with him.

"Also, I'm really excited that Kamui Kobayashi will be in our third 23XI car. You know I was really impressed with the speed he showed at our test and he;s been working on simulator today, here hanging out, trying to be helpful , helping him as he makes laps at Indy getting prepared."

Kobayashi will be the second Japanese driver to make a NASCAR Cup Series debut since Hideo Fukuyama in 2007, making him the fifth driver from Japan to compete in NASCAR's top three series.

Tyler Reddick will be going to Indy as a defending winner; he said that winning at a track like Indy is a "once in a lifetime" opportunity, and he hopes to take another win this year.

Tyler Reddick reflects on Michigan after the pit stop mishap

Tyler Reddick finished in 30th place at the Michigan Speedway after a pit stop gone wrong. During this four-tire plus fuel pit stop, the right rear changer had an issue as the jack came off early.

Despite the warning, the crew went to the left side instead. This made Reddick spin out and also get wrecked, but he managed to keep it all together and make it back to the pits. This incident cost him what could've been a win for him.

“Practically everyone I’ve talked to, everyone I know, has told me that they waked away from the TV for about five minutes during the Michigan race and everything went all… Yeah, you know what I’m saying. It all went to hell for us.” He said (via racer.com)

Reddick is currently 13th in the playoff standings with one win and six top-5s to his name. Although he is happy with the car and its speed, he is still very frustrated with the little mistakes that cost him a win.