"Really special for us" - Kyle Larson talks about NASCAR 2021 season win in Las Vegas

The NASCAR season moved to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400, where reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson registered his first win last year. The last weekend’s WISE Power 400 winner will now look to win his second consecutive 2022 race as well as defend his Pennzoil victory.

Speaking about the last year’s win at Las Vegas, Larson said:

“That win was really special for us. It was our first win as a team and meant a lot to a lot of people on this team – some visiting victory lane in the Cup Series for the first time. But I also know how much it meant to Rick and Linda [Hendrick] because the paint scheme was similar to what [their late son] Ricky [Hendrick] ran. It’s an honor to drive for them and to drive this car with this scheme that means so much to so many.”

Kyle Larson has made 11 Cup Series starts in Las Vegas, including one win in 2021, four top-fives, and eight top-tens. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has also led a total of 224 laps on the 1.5-mile track.

Kyle Larson’s first 2021 season win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson secured his first 2021 season win in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. RFK racing team driver Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Kyle Busch in third.

During the race, Larson led an impressive 103 of the 267 laps, topping the field. Keselowski won the first stage of the race while Larson managed to win the second.

After winning his first race of 2021, Larson said:

“Thank you so much [Rick Hendrick], Jeff Gordon, everybody at Hendrick Motorsports for the amazing opportunity I’ve been gifted. ... This is definitely special.”

It marked Larson's first win for Hendrick Motorsports since joining the team in October 2020. The driver captured his first win at the 1.5-mile track and the seventh of his Cup Series career.

