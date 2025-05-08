“Refused to be wasteful”: NASCAR Insider recalls hilarious Jack Roush story

Adam Alexander, the soon-to-be play-by-play announcer for the NASCAR Cup Series TNT/Prime Sports team, recently shared a humorous story about longtime car owner Jack Roush. The NASCAR insider saw firsthand how the co-owner of RFK Racing isn't a wasteful person.

In a clip posted to social media by RFK Racing, Alexander recounted a time he and FOX NASCAR analyst Larry McReynolds were set to conduct an interview with the two-time champion car owner at the Kentucky Speedway. Prior to interviewing McReynolds' motorcoach at the racetrack, Alexander remembers the former crew chief offering Roush a bottle of water.

"Larry was the most gracious host. Larry said, 'Jack, can I get you a Coke? Can I get you a water? What can I get for you?' Larry goes over to the refrigerator and pulls out of a bottle of water and he opens it and he hands it to Jack, and Jack says, 'I'll never drink all that,'" Adam Alexander said. (0:26 onwards)

Alexander went on to say that McReynolds was adamant that he didn't mind if Roush didn't finish the water, adding that he has kids at home who leave water bottles lying around. Jack Roush firmly made it known he wasn't going to be wasteful, which provided for a humorous story and encapsulated how he built his race team.

"Jack just goes stone face. He goes, 'I'm not going to waste the bottle of water.' It was like your dad was in the room all of a sudden. Larry and I recounted that story many times about how Jack just refused to be wasteful and really it speaks to where we're sitting now and what he was able to build from the ground up just because of his attitude and his approach," Adam Alexander said. (0:50 onwards)

Jack Roush joined forces with 2012 Cup champion Brad Keselowski ahead of the 2022 season to form RFK Racing. The team fields three full-time entries in the Cup Series, one driven by Keselowski in the #6 car, Chris Buescher in the #17, and Ryan Preece in the #60.

Jack Roush's team wishes crew chief Jeremy Bullins happy birthday in a social media post

Jack Roush's co-owned team, RFK Racing, is pretty active on social media. On Thursday, the team took to X to wish Jeremy Bullins, crew chief for Brad Keselowski in the Cup Series, a happy birthday as he turned 48 years old.

The team posted a happy birthday graphic of Bullins to X. They penned a happy birthday message with the photo, writing:

"Help us with a very Happy Birthday to our crew chief of the No. 6! 🎂"

Prior to RFK Racing, Roush owned Roush Fenway Racing from 1988-2021. The team won two Cup championships, one with Matt Kenseth in 2003 and the other with Kurt Busch in 2004.

