Regina Sirvent will not drive for Venturini Motorsports “this year or probably ever” in NASCAR ARCA Series

Upcoming Hispanic female racing driver and winner of the 2021 Young Racer Award during NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program, Regina Sirvent is a budding talent in the making.

The young 20-year-old from Mexico City became the first female of Hispanic descent to compete in the junior ARCA Menards Series of the sport with Venturini Motorsports.

Having proven her talent in the NASCAR Mexico Truck Series by visiting victory lane, Sirvent will be seen running a limited schedule of races for the Concord, North Carolina-based racing outfit. However, as reports seem to have surfaced about Regina Sirvent's future, her hopes of driving for Venturini Motorsports seem bleak for 2024.

Mark Kristl, editor at Frontstretch reports comments by team owner Billy Venturini suggesting against Sirvent's future with the team. Billy Venturini said:

"That deal looks like it's probably not going to happen, I don't believe you'll see her driving for us this year or probably ever."

With reasons behind the team owner's decision still anyone's guess, Regina Sirvent could likely be seen switching teams after her debut year in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series.

Regina Sirvent looks back at her inspiration behind becoming a race car driver

Aiming to become the first Hispanic woman in the highest echelon of the sport, Regina Sirvent has big dreams of making it big in the NASCAR Cup Series. The current part-time ARCA Menards Series driver managed to garner enough attention to make her debut in the sport.

However, in a business as cut-throat as racing, her future in the series seems to be under threat. Looking back at what inspired her to take up racing as a profession, Sirvent elaborated to Road & Track's Silvia Vera and said:

"My grandfather, José Sirvent, was a rally driver in the '70s. He was a national champion in Mexico, and it was something I always grew up with, looking at his trophies, his photos, and his car collections."

"When I turned nine years old, he gave me my first kart, and that's when this dream began. But, truthfully, the moment when I realized this was for me, and not just a hobby, was when I entered NASCAR Mexico at 14."

It remains to be seen which team will be fielding Sirvent in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season. With a handful of events under her belt in the United States, an upstart like the Mexican will surely need the backing and fostering of an established team.

