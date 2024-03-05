Reigning IMSA champion Jack Hawksworth to make NASCAR Truck debut in Austin

On Monday, (March 04), Tricon Garage announced that former IndyCar driver and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion Jack Hawksworth will make his NASCAR Truck Series debut later this month at Circuit of the Americas.

Jack Hawksworth, will drive the #1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, the fifth full-time entry fielded by Tricon Garage on Saturday, Mar. 23. His ride will be supported by a primary sponsorship from Mobil 1, a partner of Toyota Racing Development USA.

The 33-year-old driver is not new in NASCAR, as he made one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2019. The Lexus factory driver qualified second and finished 15th, driving the #18 Toyota truck for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hawksworth is the defending IMSA GTD PRO Champion alongside co-driver Ben Barnicoat, earning the championship for Vasser Sullivan Racing and Lexus. He has 11 victories, 11 pole positions and 25 podium finishes in the IMSA GTD Sprint Cup and GTD PRO categories.

Apart from a long racing resume, he has made 50 starts in the IndyCar Series and competed as full-time driver in three seasons. He also had three starts in the Indy 500 and scored one podium, which came at the 2014 Grand Prix of Houston.

“The truck looks awesome” - Jack Hawksworth on making his NASCAR Truck Series debut at COTA

The Bradford, West Yorkshire, native expressed his excitement about joining Tricon Garage and taking on the challenge of piloting the #1 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra at COTA.

It seems like he's ready to dive back into NASCAR and tackle the technical track with enthusiasm. In a team release, Hawksworth said:

“I’m super stoked to be joining TRICON Garage and piloting the No. 1 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra at COTA. The truck looks awesome. I’m looking forward to stepping back into the NASCAR world, working with the team leading up to the race weekend, and then going out there and getting after it.

"COTA is a fun, technical track and one that should be challenging to tame a stock car at. A big thank you to everyone at TRD, Lexus, Mobil 1, and TRICON for making this possible. I can’t wait to get started.”

It will be interesting to see how Jack Hawksworth copes with challenges at COTA on his truck debut.