Tricon Garage announces NASCAR crew chief champion in 2023 lineup, will work with 2022 Rookie of the Year Corey Heim

Tricon Garage announced the full crew chief lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, adding five new crew chiefs for the five entries for the team’s sixth season.

Former Truck Series champion crew chief Scott Zipadelli made the headlines in the list as he will make his official debut with the organization after spending six years with Hattori Racing Enterprises. He will take over the #11 Toyota driven by the 2022 Rookie of the Year Ryan Preece.

Zipadelli achieved decent success in the Truck Series. He worked with Brett Moffitt as the crew chief and managed to secure seven Truck wins and a championship in 2018. He also scored eight wins while working with Austin Hill.

The veteran crew chief most recently worked with Tyler Ankrum and the #16 Toyota Thunder in the 2022 Craftsman Truck Series, where they scored eight top-10 finishes but, in the end, failed to qualify for the playoffs. At the end of the season, he announced his departure from Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Tricon Garage drivers adjusting to change. Corey Heim comes from KBM and has Scott Zipadelli as crew chief. Tanner Gray has former Cup crew chief Jeramie Donley as crew chief. Taylor Gray will miss a few races until he turns 18. Dean Thompson comes from Niece.

Scott Zipadelli is the only newcomer to the crew chief lineup. Former Cup Series crew chief Jerame Donley has been added to partner with Tanner Gray and the #15 Tricon Garage Toyota team for the 2023 season.

We're excited to unveil our partnership with @Safelite and @CoreyHeim_ for the 2023 season!

Last year, Donley worked with Ty Dillon and #42 Petty GMS Motorsports – now Legacy Motor Club, but the team struggled to perform well as they secured only one top-10 finish at Bristol Motor Speedway throughout the season.

Tricon Garage’s full crew chief lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Here’s the complete lineup of Tricon Garage’s driver and crew chief pairings for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season:

Scott Zipadelli, the crew chief for Ryan Preece and #11 Truck Series team

Jerame Donley, the crew chief for Tanner Gray and #15 Truck Series team

Seth Smith, the crew chief for numerous drivers in part-time roles and the #1 Truck Series team

Derek Smith, the crew chief for Dean Thompson and the #5 Truck Series team

Bill Wilburn, the crew chief for Sammy Smith and the #17 Truck Series team

Catch the Tricon Garage team and its drivers in action when the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series kicks off with NextEra Energy 250 at the historic Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023. The event will start at 7:00 pm ET and will air on FOX and MRN.

