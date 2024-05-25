Report: Donald Trump’s NASCAR Visit should not affect Kyle Larson’s Double Duty 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's potential visit to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the famed Coca-Cola 600 sent Kyle Larson's Memorial Day Double pursuit in jeopardy. However, per the latest report by Bob Pockrass, the turnaround of the situation should favor the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

A few days back, Trump's possible attendance at the 600-mile race created a concerning situation for Kyle Larson. Being the 45th President of the United States, the 77-year-old is entitled to several lifelong benefits as per the country's Former Presidents Act.

These include pension, medical care, health insurance, office expenses, staff, and most importantly, Secret Service protection. This meant that the air corridor through which Trump would fly would restrict others from entering the airspace, and hence, Kyle Larson's trouble while flying to Charlotte from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

However, journalist Bob Pockrass said that the security personnel were developing plans to ensure smooth transit for everyone.

"Donald Trump plans to attend Coke 600. Security personnel here working thru plan. Teams have been informed additional security measures could be in place for anyone entering garage area. My understanding is it should not impact overall ingress/egress nor Larson helicoptering in," Pockrass wrote.

A dive into Kyle Larson's exhausting Memorial Day Double schedule

Kyle Larson at the NASCAR All-Star Race

Larson is just the fifth driver to try the Memorial day Double. He locked fifth place in qualifying for the 108th edition of the Indy 500. After wrapping up his 500-mile run, Larson will head straight to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. Here's what the 2021 Cup Series champion's weekend will look like:

Saturday, May 25

Larson will mark his presence at the Legends Day on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for pre-race briefing and interacting with the fans. The gates will open at 8.00 AM, followed by the Full-Field Autograph Session from 9.00 AM to 10.00 AM.

After a 30-minute break, the Public Drivers Meeting will take place till 11.00 AM. Veteran Driver Autograph Session A will be held from 12.00 PM to 1.00 PM, followed by Session B from 1.30 PM to 2.30 PM.

After winding up his IMS duties, the HMS driver will head to Charlotte for the Cup Series practice at 5.05 PM, followed by the qualifying run at 5.50 PM.

Sunday, May 26 (Race Day)

At 12.45 PM, the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be green-flagged and 33 cars will battle for contention for 200 laps. Shortly after wrapping up his IMS dash, Kyle Larson will fly to Charlotte for the 400-lap race scheduled to flag off at 6.00 PM.

To date, only Tony Stewart has completed the doubleheader (2001) and Kurth Busch was the last driver to attempt the Double Duty in 2014.