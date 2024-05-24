  • home icon
NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2024?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 24, 2024 15:38 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

After a thrilling All-Star Race, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Concord, North Carolina, for another thriller, the Coca-Cola 600.

The 14th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fifth time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 400-lap race at the 1.5-mile-long oval track.

Live action of the Charlotte spring race can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, May 26, at 6 p.m. ET.

What is the Coca-Cola 600 prize money for 2024?

All participating drivers across NASCAR’s three national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in North Carolina.

In 2024, the Cup Series race at Charlotte boasts a prize pool of $9,874,821, while the Xfinity and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,383,384 and $782,014, respectively.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at Charlotte across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series:

“Purses for Charlotte weekend, all payouts, all positions and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing, historical performance, etc.: Cup: $9,874,821 Xfinity: $1,383,384 Truck: $782,014”

Coca-Cola 600 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the Coca-Cola 600 is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining purse will be divided among the full-time Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 will likely get 8–10 percent of the overall prize money of $9,874,821, which means the winner will receive a check of around $700,000–900,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying at 5:05 p.m. ET and 5:50 p.m. ET, respectively, on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 14th race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.

List of Coca-Cola 600 winners

  1. 1961: David Pearson
  2. 1962: Nelson Stacy
  3. 1963: Fred Lorenzen
  4. 1964: Jim Paschal
  5. 1965: Fred Lorenzen
  6. 1966: Marvin Panch
  7. 1967: Jim Paschal
  8. 1968: Buddy Baker
  9. 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
  10. 1970: Donnie Allison
  11. 1971: Bobby Allison
  12. 1972: Buddy Baker
  13. 1973: Buddy Baker
  14. 1974: David Pearson
  15. 1975: Richard Petty
  16. 1976: David Pearson
  17. 1977: Richard Petty
  18. 1978: Darrell Waltrip
  19. 1979: Darrell Waltrip
  20. 1980: Benny Parsons
  21. 1981: Bobby Allison
  22. 1982: Neil Bonnett
  23. 1983: Neil Bonnett
  24. 1984: Bobby Allison
  25. 1985: Darrell Waltrip
  26. 1986: Dale Earnhardt
  27. 1987: Kyle Petty
  28. 1988: Darrell Waltrip
  29. 1989: Darrell Waltrip
  30. 1990: Rusty Wallace
  31. 1991: Davey Allison
  32. 1992: Dale Earnhardt
  33. 1993: Dale Earnhardt
  34. 1994: Jeff Gordon
  35. 1995: Bobby Labonte
  36. 1996: Dale Jarrett
  37. 1997: Jeff Gordon
  38. 1998: Jeff Gordon
  39. 1999: Jeff Burton
  40. 2000: Matt Kenseth
  41. 2001: Jeff Burton
  42. 2002: Mark Martin
  43. 2003: Jimmie Johnson
  44. 2004: Jimmie Johnson
  45. 2005: Jimmie Johnson
  46. 2006: Kasey Kahne
  47. 2007: Casey Mears
  48. 2008: Kasey Kahne
  49. 2009: David Reutimann
  50. 2010: Kurt Busch
  51. 2011: Kevin Harvick
  52. 2012: Kasey Kahne
  53. 2013: Kevin Harvick
  54. 2014: Jimmie Johnson
  55. 2015: Carl Edwards
  56. 2016: Martin Truex Jr.
  57. 2017: Austin Dillon
  58. 2018: Kyle Busch
  59. 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
  60. 2020: Brad Keselowski
  61. 2021: Kyle Larson
  62. 2022: Denny Hamlin
  63. 2023: Ryan Blaney

