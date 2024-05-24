NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2024?

After a thrilling All-Star Race, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Concord, North Carolina, for another thriller, the Coca-Cola 600.
The 14th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fifth time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 400-lap race at the 1.5-mile-long oval track.
Live action of the Charlotte spring race can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, May 26, at 6 p.m. ET.
What is the Coca-Cola 600 prize money for 2024?
All participating drivers across NASCAR’s three national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in North Carolina.
In 2024, the Cup Series race at Charlotte boasts a prize pool of $9,874,821, while the Xfinity and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,383,384 and $782,014, respectively.
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at Charlotte across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series:
“Purses for Charlotte weekend, all payouts, all positions and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing, historical performance, etc.: Cup: $9,874,821 Xfinity: $1,383,384 Truck: $782,014”
Coca-Cola 600 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Charlotte Motor Speedway?
According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the Coca-Cola 600 is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining purse will be divided among the full-time Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.
As per this assumption, the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 will likely get 8–10 percent of the overall prize money of $9,874,821, which means the winner will receive a check of around $700,000–900,000.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying at 5:05 p.m. ET and 5:50 p.m. ET, respectively, on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 14th race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.
List of Coca-Cola 600 winners
- 1961: David Pearson
- 1962: Nelson Stacy
- 1963: Fred Lorenzen
- 1964: Jim Paschal
- 1965: Fred Lorenzen
- 1966: Marvin Panch
- 1967: Jim Paschal
- 1968: Buddy Baker
- 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
- 1970: Donnie Allison
- 1971: Bobby Allison
- 1972: Buddy Baker
- 1973: Buddy Baker
- 1974: David Pearson
- 1975: Richard Petty
- 1976: David Pearson
- 1977: Richard Petty
- 1978: Darrell Waltrip
- 1979: Darrell Waltrip
- 1980: Benny Parsons
- 1981: Bobby Allison
- 1982: Neil Bonnett
- 1983: Neil Bonnett
- 1984: Bobby Allison
- 1985: Darrell Waltrip
- 1986: Dale Earnhardt
- 1987: Kyle Petty
- 1988: Darrell Waltrip
- 1989: Darrell Waltrip
- 1990: Rusty Wallace
- 1991: Davey Allison
- 1992: Dale Earnhardt
- 1993: Dale Earnhardt
- 1994: Jeff Gordon
- 1995: Bobby Labonte
- 1996: Dale Jarrett
- 1997: Jeff Gordon
- 1998: Jeff Gordon
- 1999: Jeff Burton
- 2000: Matt Kenseth
- 2001: Jeff Burton
- 2002: Mark Martin
- 2003: Jimmie Johnson
- 2004: Jimmie Johnson
- 2005: Jimmie Johnson
- 2006: Kasey Kahne
- 2007: Casey Mears
- 2008: Kasey Kahne
- 2009: David Reutimann
- 2010: Kurt Busch
- 2011: Kevin Harvick
- 2012: Kasey Kahne
- 2013: Kevin Harvick
- 2014: Jimmie Johnson
- 2015: Carl Edwards
- 2016: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2017: Austin Dillon
- 2018: Kyle Busch
- 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2020: Brad Keselowski
- 2021: Kyle Larson
- 2022: Denny Hamlin
- 2023: Ryan Blaney