NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2024?

After a thrilling All-Star Race, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Concord, North Carolina, for another thriller, the Coca-Cola 600.

The 14th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fifth time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 400-lap race at the 1.5-mile-long oval track.

Expand Tweet

Live action of the Charlotte spring race can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, May 26, at 6 p.m. ET.

What is the Coca-Cola 600 prize money for 2024?

All participating drivers across NASCAR’s three national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in North Carolina.

In 2024, the Cup Series race at Charlotte boasts a prize pool of $9,874,821, while the Xfinity and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,383,384 and $782,014, respectively.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs at Charlotte across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series:

“Purses for Charlotte weekend, all payouts, all positions and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing, historical performance, etc.: Cup: $9,874,821 Xfinity: $1,383,384 Truck: $782,014”

Expand Tweet

Coca-Cola 600 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

According to Bob Pockrass, the winner of the Coca-Cola 600 is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining purse will be divided among the full-time Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 will likely get 8–10 percent of the overall prize money of $9,874,821, which means the winner will receive a check of around $700,000–900,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying at 5:05 p.m. ET and 5:50 p.m. ET, respectively, on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 14th race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.

List of Coca-Cola 600 winners

1961: David Pearson 1962: Nelson Stacy 1963: Fred Lorenzen 1964: Jim Paschal 1965: Fred Lorenzen 1966: Marvin Panch 1967: Jim Paschal 1968: Buddy Baker 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough 1970: Donnie Allison 1971: Bobby Allison 1972: Buddy Baker 1973: Buddy Baker 1974: David Pearson 1975: Richard Petty 1976: David Pearson 1977: Richard Petty 1978: Darrell Waltrip 1979: Darrell Waltrip 1980: Benny Parsons 1981: Bobby Allison 1982: Neil Bonnett 1983: Neil Bonnett 1984: Bobby Allison 1985: Darrell Waltrip 1986: Dale Earnhardt 1987: Kyle Petty 1988: Darrell Waltrip 1989: Darrell Waltrip 1990: Rusty Wallace 1991: Davey Allison 1992: Dale Earnhardt 1993: Dale Earnhardt 1994: Jeff Gordon 1995: Bobby Labonte 1996: Dale Jarrett 1997: Jeff Gordon 1998: Jeff Gordon 1999: Jeff Burton 2000: Matt Kenseth 2001: Jeff Burton 2002: Mark Martin 2003: Jimmie Johnson 2004: Jimmie Johnson 2005: Jimmie Johnson 2006: Kasey Kahne 2007: Casey Mears 2008: Kasey Kahne 2009: David Reutimann 2010: Kurt Busch 2011: Kevin Harvick 2012: Kasey Kahne 2013: Kevin Harvick 2014: Jimmie Johnson 2015: Carl Edwards 2016: Martin Truex Jr. 2017: Austin Dillon 2018: Kyle Busch 2019: Martin Truex Jr. 2020: Brad Keselowski 2021: Kyle Larson 2022: Denny Hamlin 2023: Ryan Blaney