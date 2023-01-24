Retiring NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick amongst many surprised by 2022 LA clash: “I had anticipated it being a complete joke”

NASCAR, as a sport, hosted its first Cup Series event at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2021 and the exhibition race proved 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick’s expectations wrong.

NASCAR will begin its 75th edition with the unofficial Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum again this year. Ahead of this year’s edition, Harvick revealed that he was impressed with what he experienced during the inaugural race.

Brennen McCall @Brennen_McCall Kevin Harvick is retiring at the end of 2023. I consider this one of his best moments. Kevin Harvick is retiring at the end of 2023. I consider this one of his best moments. https://t.co/84nibN2dhz

Last year’s impressive attendance and competitive racing at the 0.25-mile-long track, where Team Penske Joey Logano clinched a close win over Kyle Busch, made it worth watching. The event changed the minds of many and Harvick had similar feelings about the race.

In a recent interview, Harvick said:

“I had anticipated it being a complete joke, to be honest. But after practicing and running the race, it was probably the most fun that I had all year because the cars raced so well. You could beat and bang, and the racetrack was actually pretty racy. As you look back on it, it was definitely a fun experience”

He continued:

“It all worked out better than everybody anticipated. When you look at the event itself, especially in Los Angeles, it’s just tough to have anything that’s really impactful. But that event for us was really impactful, and it was in a market where we tend to struggle a bit to get big audiences and grab the attention of the media during that particular time. For us, there wasn’t anything at the Coliseum that wasn’t a success last year,”

Kevin Harvick will look to win the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Kevin Harvick posted a P23 finish during the inaugural edition of Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, but this year he is expected to win to add a unique title to his illustrative career.

The Clash could probably be the last time fans will get to see him in action at the track as he has already announced that he will retire from the sport at the end of the 2023 Cup Series season.

Catch Kevin Harvick and his #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team in action when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series unofficially kicks off at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5th, 2023.

