RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski looking for consistent NASCAR success in 2023

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK Racing) had an average 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, as they managed only one victory during the 36-race campaign. The organization scored a total of four top-five, 16 top-10 finishes, two poles, led for 418 laps, and recorded an average finish of 18.5.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski left Team Penske to join RFK Racing as co-owner and driver after the 2021 season. The #6 Ford driver also failed to live up to expectations during the season as he went winless for the first time since his rookie season as a Cup Series driver in 2010.

In March 2022, Keselowski was handed an L-2 penalty that made his consistent performance without a win worthless.

RFK Racing’s sole win of the season came when Chris Buescher took the checkered flag in the third playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The victory was the first for the team since July 2017 and the first at a non-superspeedway since June 2014.

After a year as owner, Brad Keselowski is divided on how things are progressing.

In a recent interview, Keselowski said:

"I probably have some of those feelings every day at RFK — a little bit of a mixture. I think that’s a healthy sign that at least we’re getting somewhere and we have the drive to do it. I’m not in a particular rush to get the season started because we have a lot of really active projects through the winter and fall that are based off of key learnings of our first year together. And I want to see those mature."

It will be interesting to see how the organization performs in the 2023 season compared to the previous season.

RFK Racing used special Ken Block-inspired Livery during NASCAR testing

Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing recently decided to honor Ken Block, who died earlier this month, with a special livery in tribute to the racing giant during the NASCAR test at Phoenix Raceway. Block had a huge impact on the motorsport world and his demise came as a shock to the entire community.

The #6 Ford Mustang featured in the scheme, which recalls Ken Block’s 2020 World Rallycross support series competitor. The rear window of the car had a rally-style identification marker with Block’s name, the American flag, and his #43 car number.

Catch RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski (#6 Ford) and Chris Buescher (#17 Ford) in action when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

