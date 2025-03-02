Brad Keselowski took to X (formerly Twitter) ahead of his EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). He posted a short message with the image of his No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, showing readiness for the upcoming race in the Cup Series 2025.

Keselowski qualified for Austin on Saturday with a best lap time of 1:39.54 and started the race in 26th place. His RFK teammates, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece started in 24th and 28th respectively. The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing co-owner and racer wrote:

"New configuration, same determination. 👍🏻 #6NeverQuits"

The message highlights Keselowski's resilience and focus as he prepares to tackle the COTA road course after a tough start to the Cup Series RFK this season. The team's struggles are reflected in the current Cup standings, with Buescher highest at 16th, Preece at 30th, and Keselowski at 33rd.

Historically, RFK Racing has shown potential on road courses with five wins. The team has also finished inside the top 10 92 times in 263 starts. However, recent performances are yet to signal a return to form. Last year, Buscher secured a top 10 in COTA, while Keselowski struggled outside the top 20. But Keselowski retains belief in his team's chances.

"For us, we want to go out and run well at COTA but everyone knows that the real metric for the season is when we get through Phoenix and Vegas," said Brad Keselowski to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass in a recent interview.

Brad Keselowski hoping to put an end to his misfortune at COTA

Brad Keselowski's 2025 Cup Series season has been anything but smooth so far. In Atlanta, a multi-car wreck happened on Lap 150. A chain reaction occurred when Ryan Blaney moved from the high side to the middle of the track. This cut off Ricky Stenhouse Jr., forcing him to check up. This led him to make to contact with Chase Elliott.

Brad Keselowski at the Ambetter Health 400 - Source: Imagn

Elliott, who was in the 10th place then, was sent into the outside wall as he struggled to regain control. It came back onto the track, taking out Keselowski and Corey LaJoie in the process. The No. 6 Ford Mustang suffered heavy damage, forcing him to retire in 39th place. Afterwards, he acknowledged the unpredictability of racing and the split-second decisions.

“There's, like, a million of those decisions during these races, and you just try to get a feel for it and I guessed wrong,” Keselowski stated in a post-match interview to Peter Stratta.

It was yet another case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time for Keselowski. RFK’s season also opened with challenges at Daytona, where he finished 26th and Preece suffered a DNF.

The woes continued as the RFK drivers also faced tough outcomes at the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta, with Ryan Preece finishing 18th, Chris Buescher 30th and Brad Keselowski unable to finish after the multi-car crash. Now, Keselowski is looking to shake off the tough luck and hoping to turn things around.

