RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece jokes about wife’s Amazon Prime ‘finally paying off’ ahead of Atlanta race qualifying

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece commented on his wife's Amazon Prime subscription following NASCAR's latest broadcasting deal with the streaming service, starting with the season's second race at Atlanta.

Prime Video will stream five NASCAR Cup Series races live as part of a new seven-year deal with major broadcasters, Amazon and TNT. The streaming platform will also show practice and qualifying sessions for the first half of the season.

In his latest social media post, Preece joked about his wife of eight years, Heather DesRochers' Amazon Prime subscriptions coming to use.

"All those years paying for Heathers Amazon prime subscriptions have finally paid off," Ryan Preece wrote.

The RFK Racing driver met Heather at a track in 2009 and the two got married in 2017. The couple welcomed its daughter, Rebecca, in 2023.

The qualifying for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will start at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 22.

Prime Video’s NASCAR race coverage will start with the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25. It will stream other races in Nashville (June 1), Michigan (June 8), Mexico City (June 15), and Pocono (June 22).

"That's helpless" - Ryan Preece on going airborne at Daytona 500

Ryan Preece was involved in a crash at the Daytona International Speedway last week during the season opener Daytona 500. His RFK Racing No. 60 Ford went airborne in a big wreck similar to the crash during the summer race about two years ago at the 2.5-mile track in Daytona Beach, Florida.

During a recent episode of the 'Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie' podcast, Preece talked about the crash and said:

"We just want to keep on that track, right? To stop that from happening. So, that feeling of where it's quiet for as long as it was that's helpless. That sucks. Like, if I'm driving into a wreck and I'm on the brake, I'm feeling like I can do everything I possibly can to avoid it. In that moment, I am helpless. I am along for the ride." (53:05 onwards)

Preece's car flipped ten times after being pushed off the track in 2023 and he was taken to the hospital. However, he had no injuries this time.

"And I knew for how long it was dead silent, I’m like in my head I think I’m like 10 feet, 15 feet in the air and I’m launching it past the grandstand. I thought we’ve got a problem," Ryan Preece added (48:46 onwards).

NASCAR's next-gen cars were meant to be safer options after multiple deaths in the early 2000s, including that of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. However, in recent years Austin Dillon, Josh Berry, and Harrison Burton, have had similar crashes at Daytona and other superspeedways.

