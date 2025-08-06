RFK Racing star Ryan Preece shares his hot take on 1000 horsepower engines 

Ryan Preece, the NASCAR driver for RFK Racing, recently revealed his feelings about a potential increase in the horsepower of the car in the 2026 season. He said he wished there were some test runs for the drivers first, and the corrections required could be done before the start of the new season.In the Next Gen Cup Series, NASCAR engines now make approximately 670 horsepower, but previously, they were rated at nearly 1,000 horsepower. The question remains as to whether or not power should be increased, where some industry numbers, as well as fans, are hoping to see an increase of 750 or even up to 1,000 horsepower. Nevertheless, NASCAR has also given arguments of cost considerations and the need to entice manufacturers, which have led to the maintenance of horsepower close to its present limit.NASCAR recently showed off a prototype, all-wheel-drive electric vehicle with an output of more than 1,000 horsepower (about 1,341 HP). It is a developmental prototype that indicates where NASCAR is headed toward electrification and decarbonization by 2035, but is distinct from the present combustion NASCAR Cup Series cars.While speaking to CBS Sports' Steven Taranto over a call, Ryan Preece said:&quot;From the driver's standpoint, I wish we would be able to go to a test and overshoot it. Give us too much and just have to dial it back from there because, you know, I feel like we need, I know a thousand horsepower seems like a big number, but in my eyes, with the car weighing 3,500 pounds, you're going to need a big percentage increase to notice, I think, what we're trying to accomplish. But, yeah, I think there's so many different ways you can go about it. I'd just like to see us try to test on the a lot more side.&quot;Ryan Preece is competing on a full-time basis with RFK Racing in the No. 60 Ford for the first time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has performed well with 10 top ten finishes, including a top five finish with a personal best of 3rd place in 23 races to date. Preece has been consistent with an average finishing position of about 18th and has led 53 laps so far this season.Ryan Preece defends easing up for Brad Keselowski despite playoff tensionRyan Preece has credited his positive relationship with team co-owner Brad Keselowski and teammate Chris Buescher as key factors in his success with RFK Racing during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.Preece recently highlighted how conversations with Keselowski have helped him deal with challenges and improve his race preparation, feeling that the team is close to unlocking its full potential for winning races and leading laps.&quot;Once we settled in and we got about 20 laps into that run, I just started getting really loose, and Brad caught me. Even though I hate losing another spot in the points, I knew it was the right thing to do with how fast he was at the time and how many laps he led,” Preece told Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass (0:19 onwards).Ryan Preece revealed his long-standing friendship and support from Buescher have also contributed to his performances this year.