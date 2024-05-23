Richard Childress asks Ricky Stenhouse Jr. not to "wreck his cars" amid Kyle Busch beef - Reports

The post-race violent exchange between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has sent shockwaves through the NASCAR community. However, after the matter cooled off in the due course of time, Stenhouse Jr. called Busch's boss Richard Childress to settle the heat.

Childress has apparently let the matter slide this time but has also asked Stenhouse Jr. to do whatever he wants but not wreck the #8 Chevy or any of his high-octane cars again.

The NASCAR All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway witnessed Joey Logano seal his maiden win this season. Yet, the limelight was stolen by the post-race altercation between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. This comes after the #47 Chevy driver nudged his rival's #8 Chevrolet out of the way on the opening lap, and Busch retaliated with a similar move on the very next lap.

After suffering an early exit, Stenhouse Jr. waited for Busch's run to get over. Momentarily after the race, Busch approached the JTG Daugherty driver, the duo had a heated exchange, and the erupting anger turned into a fistfight.

Moving forward, NASCAR slapped Stenhouse Jr. with a $75k penalty and other punishments for the brutal take against Busch. While the Mississippi native revealed his indecisiveness about appealing the decision, he shed light on his morning call with Richard Childress.

Motorsports reporter Danielle Trotta shared Ricky's message on her X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Ricky also says he called RC this morning to squash the beef with 8 team and Kyle Busch. RC told him do what you will with Kyle just don’t wreck my race cars. Ricky says in his mind the feud is over."

Expand Tweet

Richard Childress ready to "start the fight" if Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecks Kyle Busch's #8 Chevy at Charlotte

Richard Childress at the Daytone 500

After the argument turned violent, Kyle Busch was largely at the receiving end of punches as in the heat of the moment, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lashed at the former. However, when the Richard Childress Racing driver tried to retaliate, he was blocked by Stenhouse Jr.'s father and was captured by the JTG Daugherty crew.

Following the incident that portrayed Busch as the victim, NASCAR, as part of Stenhouse Jr's penalty, has indefinitely suspended Richard Stenhouse for breaching the Member Code of Conduct. Moreover, his mechanic Clint Myrick, and tuner Keith Matthews have been prohibited from participating in the next eight and four races, respectively.

Seeing his #8 Chevy suffer an early race wreck and the subsequent scuffle with his driver Kyle Busch, Richard Childress didn't hold back and warned Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of personally whooping his a** if the wreck repeats at the Coca-Cola 600.

Childress said (via Chris Weaver on X):

"I wouldn't jump right in the middle of it, I would start the fight. I don't fight as fair as I used to I'm a little older. But Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said that he was going to wreck the #8 car [Busch's Chevy] at Charlotte."

"When I see him, I'm gonna tell him, if he does, I'm older but I've just changed my style of fighting, really won't care if you [Stenhouse Jr.] rough a** me," Childress added.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Busch is currently 13th in the Drivers' standings for the NASCAR Cup Series while Stenhouse Jr. is 26th.