Richard Childress defends $3,500,000,000-worth Michael Jordan’s ally from NASCAR’s scorching criticism: “Curtis didn’t do anything to anybody”

Richard Childress, longtime NASCAR team owner, recently weighed in on the sanctioning body's decision to countersue in response to the antitrust lawsuit filed by Michael Jordan-led 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The lawsuit revolves around ongoing charter negotiations, with both teams refusing to sign the new agreement last year, citing NASCAR’s alleged monopolistic practices.

Court documents highlighted Jordan’s business partner, Curtis Polk, in the case. Curtin Polk and $3.5B worth Michael Jordan (via Forbes) have been business partners since before the latter purchased NBA team Charlotte Hornets, where Polk served as Vice Chairman. NASCAR details in their legal documents Polk's alleged ways of manipulating the sanctioning body to make a decision that favored 23XI/FRM ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season.

In a recent article published by the Associated Press (AP News), Richard Childress backed Jordan's right-hand man expressed that Polk didn't do anything more than what the RTA (Race Team Alliance) had done.

"Curtis hadn’t did anything that anyone else hadn’t did,” Childress said. “He didn’t do nothing that everybody else on the RTA did and that’s all I will say. Curtis didn’t do anything to anybody and that’s the quote.”

Richard Childress Racing (RCR), founded by Richard Childress has built a storied 50-year legacy in NASCAR. The team has amassed over 200 wins and 16 championships, including six Cup Series titles with Dale Earnhardt.

RCR holds the distinction of being the first organization to win championships in all three of NASCAR’s top divisions, and has secured three Daytona 500 victories (1998, 2007, 2018). In 2025, the team fields two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and former Truck Series champion Austin Dillon.

Richard Childress’ champion driver opens up on ‘unfortunate’ Las Vegas ordeal: "I was convinced we were fine"

Two time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who pilots the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, had an disappointing visit to his home track in the Pennzoil 400. Busch suffered a loose wheel, a speeding penalty, and another mechanical issue before finishing the race in an underwhelming P33.

Following the end of the race, Richard Childress's #8 driver reflected on his performance at LVMS (via Speedway Digest):

"Our BetMGM Chevrolet was strong early in the race. We were running up front, about to pit when the caution came out and we inherited the lead. Unfortunate to have been penalized for speeding on pit road. I was convinced we were fine as was Randall (Burnett, crew chief), but it was what it was.”

“Obviously the issue with the right rear effectively ended our day. We were able to go out, log laps and finish the race, but we had high hopes that we had a car that could contend for the win today,” he added.

Busch's RCR teammate Austin Dillon finished the race only one position ahead of him, in P32.

