Richard Childress' grandson Austin Dillon dismisses crew chief conspiracy, says RCR's mission is to help Kyle Busch win again

Austin Dillon has pushed back on talks about RCR's plan to announce changes in crew chief roles around Kyle Busch. Dillon said that the organization wanted to win and to make Busch happy. These comments came as RCR works through the crew chief shuffle and internal decisions.Richard Childress Racing named a new interim crew chief for Busch earlier this week after Randall Burnett announced a move away from the role. Andy Street will join the No. 8 team for the final races as Busch enters his 90th NASCAR Cup race without a win this week at Charlotte Roval.Later, a few fans raised a theory that RCR might use a short-term hire to pair with Busch, then shift resources later. When veteran NASCAR journalist Claire B. Lang asked Dillon about that, Dillon stated that the team wanted to help him win again. Austin Dillon said:&quot;I think the main focus for RCR is to get Kyle Busch a two-time champion back to winner circle in any way possible to make him happy and to make the rest of the organization happy to go fast because that's what we want in the end we all want to go fast and and win races and that's where we think we should be.&quot;So we got to make the best hire for both, for whatever Kyle needs and RCR needs for from a competition standpoint to be competitive each and every weekend with the three and the eight.&quot;Meanwhile, Busch has not won a Cup race since the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway. He missed the playoffs for the first time after 19 full years in the series.&quot;He's always going to be one of the best&quot; - Austin Dillon on Kyle BuschKyle Buch, who has a contract at RCR through 2026, accepted the crew chief change as a necessary move to improve performance. The 40-year-old has two top-5s at the Circuit of Americas and Chicago street race with six other top-10s so far. He had two back-to-back near misses and lost the win by seconds at Daytona and Darlington last season.During the same interview with Claire B. Lang, Austin Dillon also stressed that Busch was a top talent in the garage and that RCR must give him the best chance each weekend.&quot;Kyle's Kyle Busch. He's always going to be one of the best to ever do it. We just got to give him the best shot at doing it on Sundays,&quot; Austin Dillon said.However, Kyle Busch is on track to continue the same fate as last season this time around, with five races remaining this year. The 63-time Cup race winner qualified in 28th place for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 but has warned of desperate moves ahead.