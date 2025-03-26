Richard Childress' grandson claps back at 'silver spoon' narrative

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon, who races for his grandfather's team Richard Childress Racing, recently addressed the 'silver spoon' label. Dillon has received comments throughout his career that directly poke at the fact that he comes from a family that is already entrenched in the world of racing, and that has made it easier for him to make inroads into the competition. Dillon came out against those comments in a recent interview where he has directly addressed the 'silver spoon' label as being unfair and unfounded.

Austin and his brother, Ty Dillon, have received criticism from other drivers, like Kevin Harvick, who later apologized for his comments, regarding their place in NASCAR thanks to being the family members of Richard Childress. But Dillon believes that the 'silver spoon' label is wrong, and a sit-down with him would change perceptions. He said via The Athletic.

"The comments a long time ago, the “silver spoon” stuff, I would say that’s incorrect. But I try not to think about what people don’t like about me. Get to know me and then let’s talk."

Richard Childress joined the world of NASCAR in 1969 as a driver, earning six Top-fives and 76 Top 10 finishes until he stepped away from the driver's seat in 1981. Childress started his racing team in 1969, which became the home for drivers such as Dale Earnhardt, who won six of his seven championships with RCR.

The 79-year-old was also the first owner to have won NASCAR championships at the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck levels, and his team has accumulated 16 championship victories across the three series.

Under the banner of his grandfather's team, Austin Dillon has achieved five wins, 23 Top-fives, and 80 Top 10s since he started racing for Richard Childress Racing full-time in 2014 at the Cup Series level.

Austin Dillon reveals what factors will lead him to take up a management position at Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress hugs his grandson, NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3), after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, February 18th 2018 - Source: Imagn

Austin Dillon has opened up about the chances that he'll take on a management role within Richard Childress Racing. Although Dillon is only 34 years old and isn't retiring anytime soon, the #3 driver has described the circumstances that would lead to him joining his grandfather's racing enterprise in a different capacity. Dillon said via The Athletic,

"When I have exhausted all efforts and the success hasn’t come with it and the right person is there to pick up the weight and I can successfully help the company in a better way at RCR. When that time comes, I’ll be ready for it, and I’ll try and make us as competitive as I can, always."

So far in the 2025 season, Dillon's highest finish has come at the Phoenix Raceway when he crossed the line to take 12th place. In the past weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, he finished 13th on the grid.

