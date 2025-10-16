Richard Childress makes major call on Kyle Busch's future, bringing a familiar face back to RCR as crew chief

Richard Childress Racing confirmed Jim Pohlman as the new crew chief for Kyle Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet starting in 2026. The decision marks a reunion between RCR and Pohlman, who previously worked at the team as head of research and development.Pohlman replaces Randall Burnett, who departs the organization to join Trackhouse Racing's Connor Zilisch in the 2026 Cup Series campaign. RCR Chairman and CEO Richard Childress described the move as a part of their ongoing effort to rebuild performance and direction after another disappointing season.“Everyone at Richard Childress Racing remains focused on improving performance and is committed to putting the right people in place, including on the No. 8 team,” said Childress in a team statement. “Jim Pohlman is a relentless competitor in the garage and fits in well with our mission and approach at RCR. He was well-respected during his previous tenure in Welcome, and we know that he will do a great job leading the No. 8 team and Kyle Busch.”Jim Pohlman returns to Richard Childress Racing after a highly successful stint at JR Motorsports, where he led Justin Allgaier to consecutive Championship 4 appearances in 2023 and 2024. They scored nine wins in their first season and won the title last year.They are currently second in the 2025 standings (+44) and poised for a third straight trip to the Xfinity Series finale with two races remaining in the Round of 8.For Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team, this is a fresh start after two underwhelming seasons. Since joining forces in 2023, Busch and Burnett have three wins and 27 top 10s across 72 races, but have struggled in the past two years with a prolonged winless streak. Burnett’s transfer to Trackhouse left Andy Street as interim crew chief for the remainder of 2025 before Pohlman officially takes over in 2026.Busch, meanwhile, has taken the changes in stride, saying he trusts Childress and RCR president Mike Verlander to make the right calls for the team’s future.Kyle Busch eyes reset as crew chief shuffle marks turning point: &quot;It’s about leading us in the right direction&quot;Kyle Busch (8 Richard Childress Racing) before the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - GettyKyle Busch is going through one of the toughest stretches of his Cup Series career. His eighth-place finish at Las Vegas last weekend ended a six-race top-10 drought. With an 18.5 average finish, he has just two top-fives in 33 starts this year and is in one of the Cup Series' longest winless streaks, now extending to 84 races.Ahead of the announcement, Busch spoke to Frontstretch about his desired crew chief.“It doesn't matter to me if they're young, if they're old, if they're a different demographic, nationality, it doesn't matter to me,” Busch said. “It's whoever's good and can put us in a right place to be able to go out there and compete and win races.” (0:43 onwards)He went on to praise Burnett for his work ethic and personal relationship while acknowledging that performance needs to dictate change.“Love Randall for everything that he is and who he was for our race team. When I joined this race team and the relationship that we had and whatnot and the friendship and his family and kid driving for me a couple years ago with go-karts. So, it's just a matter... Things change and we’re looking for some more right now.”Busch concluded with what he hopes the next chapter brings:“It’s about leading us in the right direction.”For now, Andy Street will oversee the No. 8 car through the final three races of 2025 before Pohlman steps in. With RCR reshaping its Cup lineup and Kyle Busch determined to return to form, 2026 could serve as both a reset and a last major push for one of NASCAR’s most decorated drivers.