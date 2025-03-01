Richard Childress Racing recently revealed their No. 33 paint scheme with sponsorship from Rick Hendrick for the 2025 Xfinity race at Rockingham Speedway. This part-time entry will be driven by former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne, who is set to mark his return after six years from the National stock-car racing series.

Ad

Kahne is an 18-time Cup race winner and eight-time Xfinity race winner. He notably drove for Hendrick Motorsports in NASCAR's premier division, driving the No. 5 Chevrolet. His achievements include three Coca-Cola 600 wins, one Brickyard 400 triumph and he is also named as one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest drivers. However, in 2018, the 44-year-old announced an early exit from NASCAR, citing medical problems.

Nevertheless, the Washington native has announced his comeback to the stock-car racing series with RCR, albeit for a one-off race at the historic track in Rockingham on April 19.

Ad

Trending

In a recent post on X, RCR unveiled the livery for the 44-year-old Kahne for his one-off race in April. The Chevrolet machine has HendrickCars.com as the sponsor, an automotive company owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Hendrick. With its distinct blue color paint scheme, the car would stand out vividly among the pack.

"Celebrate Kasey Kahne Friday with a new paint scheme and diecast pre-order!" RCR wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Kahne also competes in High Limit Racing and drives the No. 9 sprint car for Kasey Kahne Racing, a team he owns.

Kasey Kahne opens up on being "very appreciative" of Rick Hendrick and Richard Childress

Kasey Kahne is no stranger to the 1.017-mile asphalt track. In 2012, Kahne picked up a victory at Rockingham Speedway, while competing in Truck Series for Turner Motorsports.

Ad

In an official press release by Richard Childress Racing, a championship-winning team, Kahne expressed his honest thoughts on being presented with this opportunity to return to high-octane racing for a one-off event. He said (via Richard Childress Racing):

"I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway. Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool. Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers."

Ad

Ad

Kahne also ran a few laps on NASCAR's return on Rockingham and gave his feedback on the car's performance.

NASCAR fans can look forward to the 250-lap Xfinity Series event at Rockingham Speedway on April 19, at 4 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback