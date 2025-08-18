Richard Childress responds to whether he sees Austin Dillon’s win as redemption for the controversial 2024 Richmond victory

Austin Dillon’s Richmond win lifted him from 28th in the standings and guaranteed him a playoff spot with only two races left in the regular season. He beat Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman by more than two seconds after leading 107 laps, the most he has led all year.

In contrast to that, in 2024, Dillon crossed the line first but lost his playoff berth after NASCAR ruled his aggressive move against Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin went too far. This time, however, Dillon delivered a clean win that won him his sixth career Cup race and a spot in the 2025 playoffs.

When asked if the result should be seen as redemption for last year, team owner Richard Childress was clear.

“We just look at this as a win. These guys have worked so hard for it. Last year, it is what it is. That’s history right now,” Childress said.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3) celebrates in victory lane after winning the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway- Source: Imagn

This performance was delivered after Dillon raced with a broken rib suffered in a fall at home. He admitted after the race that the injury had bothered him for weeks, but it did not stop him from holding off Cup champion Ryan Blaney in a decisive late-race battle. Crew chief Richard Boswell credited Dillon’s driving as proof he belongs in the Cup Series.

“Anybody that says Austin doesn’t deserve to be at this level, look at the 30 or 40 laps he raced side by side with Ryan Blaney,” Boswell said. “He beat him.” (via Fox Sports)

The Richmond victory ensures Dillon will make his sixth playoff appearance. Entering the race, he had not finished in the top five all season. Now, he believes the No. 3 team has the potential to make a deep postseason run.

“I’m more thankful than anything,” Dillon said after the win. “It’s not like, ‘Kiss my butt, I won.’ It’s more like, ‘Man, that was awesome.’ I’m the guy that got to wheel it tonight.” (via NASCAR.com)

Austin Dillon’s playoff spot is locked, but the final two positions remain open heading into the regular-season finale at Daytona. Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman currently hold those spots, though a new winner could change the picture.

Richmond win brings closure for Richard Childress and Austin Dillon

Austin Dillon’s sixth career NASCAR Cup Series win at Richmond was meaningful beyond the winner’s title. For him and his grandfather, team owner Richard Childress, it closed a painful chapter that began with last year’s penalty at the same track.

In 2024, Dillon crossed the line first at Richmond but was stripped of playoff eligibility after NASCAR ruled he made excessive contact with Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap. Richard Childress Racing appealed, but the decision stood. Austin Dillon admitted later that the process left him broken and emotional.

Twelve months later, he delivered the opposite experience. Starting the race buried in 28th in the standings, Dillon drove the No. 3 Chevrolet to the front and led 107 laps. He won by more than two seconds over Alex Bowman and sealed his place in the 2025 playoffs.

Speaking after the race, Dillon said the victory was as much about peace of mind for Childress as it was about his own career. Via reporter Bob Pockrass, Dillon explained,

“The thing I think that really hurt him was last year over this whole Richmond race, going through that process and it stung to him. Because he felt like NASCAR kind of let him down in a way, which they had to make a call and I got over it, but he doesn’t get over those type of things, and hopefully this lets him sleep at night again to that point. Because this sport is special and it’s given our family a living and a lot of other families living.”

Austin Dillon emphasized that anger was not a factor this time. Instead, he described a sense of calm and gratitude despite battling a cold and racing with a broken rib.

“I’m too tired to be angry... I got a little cold, a broken rib, a lot of adversity… some things you don’t understand at the time come back around and God has a way of putting that timing together. So, I feel like I was probably the calmest I’ve ever been tonight in the car, winning the race. I didn’t act a certain way, I was just thankful for the opportunity,” Dillon said.

Austin Dillon currently ranks 25th in the standings with 460 points, 379 behind the leader. In 25 races this season, he has 1 win, 5 top-10s, 1 top-5, and 3 DNFs.

