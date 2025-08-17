"Hopefully this lets him sleep at night": Austin Dillon gets real on what his Richmond win meant to his grandfather Richard Childress

Austin Dillon's sixth career NASCAR Cup Series win in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway wasn't only about booking a ticket into the 2025 playoffs. It was about putting to rest the painful memory of last year's heartbreak and giving his grandfather, Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress, a moment of peace.For Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team, Richmond marked a turnaround. Coming into the race buried 28th in the championship standings, few would have expected him to leave with a playoff berth secured. But the 35-year-old did exactly that, leading 107 laps - the most he's led in a race this year - and sealing the win by over two seconds over Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman.Speaking in the post-race press conference, Dillon explained what the moment really meant (via Bob Pockrass):&quot;The thing I think that really hurt him (Childress) was last year over this whole Richmond race, going through that process and it stung to him. Because he felt like NASCAR kind of let him down in a way, which they had to make a call and I got over it, but he doesn't get over those type of things, and hopefully this lets him sleep at night again to that point. Because this sport is special and it’s given our family a living and a lot of other families living.&quot;Austin Dillon crossed the line first at Richmond in 2024 but never made it to the playoffs. NASCAR penalized him for aggressive contact with Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap, which stripped his postseason eligibility despite the win.Dillon and Richard Childress Racing appealed, but the ruling was upheld. Coming back 12 months later, he admitted he wasn't motivated by anger.&quot;I'm too tired to be angry... I got a little cold, a broken rib, a lot of adversity… some things you don't understand at the time (but they) come back around and God has a way of like putting that timing together. So, I feel like I was probably the calmest I've ever been tonight in the car, winning the race. I didn't act a certain way, I was just thankful for the opportunity.&quot; (1:08 onwards)For Austin Dillon, the turnaround felt like fate. He explained that last year's loss lingered so much that it broke him during the appeal process – only to come full circle at the very same track.Austin Dillon and RCR redeem themselves at RichmondAustin Dillon celebrates with his son, Ace R.C Dillon, wife, Whitney Dillon, and RCR team owner and his grandfather Richard Childress at Richmond Raceway. Source: GettySaturday night's Cook Out 400 wasn't straightforward. Austin Dillon admitted the No. 3 Chevrolet wasn't perfect early, but his team dialed it in as the laps clicked off. After starting 11th in the grid, he and his No. 3 crew adapted quickly and rose up the field to finish both stages in P4. He pitted on green flag cycles and stage ends.The key moment came late in the race when fresh tires gave Dillon the edge over Ryan Blaney. That pit call made the difference. He and Blaney raced side-by-side in slick conditions, with neither having much grip left, before the No. 3 team's strategy swung the race in their favor.&quot;I couldn’t believe the race we're having out there with Ryan, like that one section in the race when we were side by side, I had no tires, it was icy slick, you can’t get the throttle down and we're just riding there beside each other trying to play... who can get a little bit more. The tires were done, we're both toast and we were able to just gain that little bit of advantage and Richard made a great call to hit pit road and when we did that, I was able to manage my tires at the start of that run and I think that helped me for the end,&quot; Austin Dillon told Bob Pockrass (0:29 onwards)Tire management proved central to the night. Teams ran a new Goodyear combination that they used at Martinsville, Bowman Gray and North Wilkesboro earlier this year. The right-side compounds were similar to last year's option tires used in Richmond, while the left-side compounds were slightly softer.Austin Dillon and his crew got that balance right when it counted most. The win didn't just lock him into the postseason, but pulled him from 28th in points into the 16-driver playoff field with one race left before Daytona.