“We’re in trouble”: Brad Keselowski warns of a big problem at NASCAR’s Richmond race

Brad Keselowski has cautioned that teams maybe short on tires for Saturday's Cookout 400 at Richmond Raceway. He acknowledged that the cooler night-race conditions my help extend the tire life, but maintained that it currently 'does not look good'.Goodyear has brought the same tires that were previously used at Bowman Gray, Martinsville, and at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The right-side tire is apparently the same as last year's option tires at Richmond, while the left side compound is on the softer side than last year.The predicament may cause worry for teams looking to manage tire falloff, and fans would be in for a scrappy race if the same happens. Softer tires offer more grip, and on a asphalt track like Richmond, where higher track temperatures soften tires and produces rapid tire wear, it also causes lap-time falloff.Speaking to the media on Friday, August 16, Keselowski shared his concern on the tire sets allotted for Richmond.&quot;We’re in trouble. The tire’s supposed to be the option tire, it doesn’t look like the option tire, it doesn’t drive like the option tire. It’s going to be harder to run more than 50 laps on it. If you look at the amount of tires we have, we have enough tires to go, I think it’s like 45 laps a set. Rough math. Not enough. The math ain’t mathing,&quot; he said via X/Kelly Crandall.“I might be wrong. Maybe something will change and we’ll get into nighttime and the tires will extend their life cycle more than what we’ve seen in practice. But right now, it does not look good,” Brad Keselowski added.Each team has eight sets of tires for Saturday's race, with an extra set for practice and a set for qualifying that'll carry over into the main race. If Keselowski's concerns prove right, the racing product will only get more intense.During the Bristol race earlier this year, a lack of tire falloff was a major caveat that produced freight train racing for almost the entire event. With that in mind, Richmond's tire wear will make it all the more possible for a surprise winner this late into the season.Brad Keselowski expects winning chances before regular season endsAfter Brad Keselowski finished an impressive third at Iowa, he spoke to Frontstretch and shared his hopes to carry the momentum and capture a win in the remaining three races of the regular season. It was his second consecutive top-5 at the time, before he slipped outside the top-30 at Watkins Glen last weekend.&quot;I just feel like we can win any of these next three races and um that's a good feeling,&quot; he said.Brad Keselowski is currently out of contention for a playoff spot unless he can secure a win. Meanwhile, his RFK Racing teammates Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher are pit against each other on the playoff bubble.