Richard Childress wants Tyler Reddick gone sooner rather than later - RCR insider

Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick cemented his place in the 2022 season of the NASCAR Cup Series with two wins to his name. The 26-year-old driver has long been known as a generational talent who has been more unlucky than he has been slow on track.

The Corning, California driver who looked comfortable at the Welcome, North Carolina-based team, however, took the stock car racing world by storm when he announced his partnership with 23XI Racing in 2024.

The news broke through the NASCAR fraternity when 23XI Racing's co-owner Denny Hamlin and Reddick appeared together to announce their partnership online. The 2-time Xfinity Series champion was deemed to have not been retained by Richard Childress Racing, due to which he decided to move to another team, ensuring his future in the sport. The news led to his current team releasing a statement that did not necessarily celebrate his departure.

Tyler Reddick has admitted to the atmosphere changing in the #8 crew at the team since his new contract signing. Team owner Richard Childress has also been vocal about the displeasure on numerous occasions.

An insider from the team recently admitted that Childress was 'furious' with Reddick leaving. The anonymous employee also stated that Childress would rather have the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver leave next year than race for the team. The Cup Series fraternity is no stranger to such feelings from the team.

Tyler Reddick wants to win with RCR for as long as he's there

Despite his announcement to leave the Welcome, North Carolina-based racing outfit, Tyler Reddick remained dedicated to giving it his all during his tenure at Richard Childress Racing.

The future 23XI Racing driver elaborated on his intentions after winning the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard earlier this month and said:

“I’ve told him (Richard Childress) that as long as I’m racing here, I’m going to do everything I can to win races for this team, and I would love to win a championship or two with this team... I’m going to be more committed. I feel like the older I get, the smarter you get, the more you find ways to work really hard, and I’m just going to work as hard as I can for this team.”

Watch Tyler Reddick take on the Watkins Glen International circuit this Sunday as NASCAR goes live for the second last time in the regular season with Go Bowling at The Glen.

