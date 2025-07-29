  • NASCAR
Richard Petty addresses fan question of praising Bubba Wallace for the Brickyard 400 victory: "I never congratulate anybody"

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Jul 29, 2025 08:13 GMT
Bubba Wallace and Richard Petty
Bubba Wallace(L) and Richard Petty(R) - Sources: Getty and Imagn

Richard Petty shared a candid response on why he hasn't publicly praised Bubba Wallace for his Brickyard 400 win. Petty explained that he rarely commends drivers because he expects them to win the race anyway.

Wallace silenced doubters with a long-awaited win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Moreover, he became the first black driver to win the historical crown jewel event.

The triumph drew praise from all corners of the sport, and as such, a fan questioned why Petty hadn't chimed in, seeing how Wallace made his Cup Series debut with his team, Richard Petty Motorsports.

The seven-time Cup Series champion responded in the latest episode of Petty Race Recap.

"I never congragulate anybody, okay? You know, even my drivers and stuff. You put em' out there, you expect em' to win the race, that's what you put 'em out there for," he said.
Richard Petty tapped Bubba Wallace as a replacement driver for Aric Almirola back in 2017. The Alabama native made multiple starts that season while Almirola recovered from an injury.

The following season, Wallace landed a full-time ride with the team and secured a standout second-place finish at the Daytona 500. Notably, he also earned a third-place finish in the Brickyard 400 that year.

When Bubba Wallace recalled an uncertain future before his Richard Petty Motorsports debut

Back in 2017, Bubba Wallace had just lost his Xfinity Series ride after a sponsorship deal with Roush Fenway Racing's No.6 team fell through. With his future uncertain, the then 23-year-old was given a shot in the Cup Series by Richard Petty.

He was set to drive the iconic No.43 Ford at Pocono Raceway. Ahead of the weekend, Wallace spoke with Autoweek and opened up about his journey to the Cup series.

"There were a lot of sleepless nights. You can ask my girlfriend. I was pretty stressed out for a couple days leading up to this. When you’re a young guy, I call me a young guy, I feel old sometimes but it’s pretty stressful now that I understand the business and life itself," Bubba Wallace said .
"It's pretty devastating not knowing what’s next. I’m like, ‘Hell, I didn’t go to college, so I don’t know what I’m going to do.’ The biggest thing for me was just trying to keep that in check and keep those emotions in check," he added.

Wallace left Richard Petty Motorsports after the 2020 season and joined 23XI Racing. RPM was later rebranded into Legacy Motor Club while Petty remained as a brand ambassador for the team.

The Hall of Famer recently confirmed the closure of Petty's Garage. He announced a special giveaway of an “Outlawed” RP Charger Hellcat to mark the occasion.

