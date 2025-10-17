Richard Petty announces the launch of a brand new ‘$43’ bill exclusively at his museum

Richard Petty has released a new collectible for his fans, a special &quot;$43 Bill&quot; available only at the Petty Museum. The NASCAR legend shared the news in a post on X, saying the idea came straight from him and that every detail was shaped by his vision.In the images he posted, Petty showed the collectible and explained that each bill comes in a protective sleeve and is signed by him. His tweet read,“Something brand new has landed at the Petty Museum! The $43 Bill was an idea straight from The King, with every detail shaped by his vision. Each bill comes in a protective sleeve and has been signed by The King. Get yours this weekend for $10 each, only at the Petty Museum.”The &quot;$43 Bill&quot; is a commemorative item created by Richard Petty and sold only at the Petty Museum in Level Cross, North Carolina. The museum has made it clear that the bill is not legal tender and cannot be used to buy anything. It is meant to be a collector’s item that celebrates Petty’s long career and his famous car number, 43.Each bill is signed by Richard Petty and costs $10. The collectible shows Petty’s personal touch; he came up with the idea himself. The $43 Bill is a piece of history. Richard Petty’s name, number, and career achievements are all tied to this simple item.“The car is what it is”: Richard Petty on NASCAR’s tire problemsIn another recent appearance, Richard Petty shared his thoughts on the ongoing tire problems in NASCAR. Speaking on Petty Race Recap, he talked about the tire issues that caused trouble during Round 3 of the playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway.During that race, Goodyear brought softer left-side tires that wore out too fast. Teams had to make extra pit stops to deal with the problem. Ryan Blaney had to pit several times before winning the first stage. AJ Allmendinger, who started on pole, was later taken out in a crash with Denny Hamlin. William Byron, frustrated by the tire performance, finished 12th and complained over his radio about the “sh*t” tires. Richard Petty said the main issue is that new tires keep changing the way cars handle, making it hard for teams to adjust. He said, “The car is what it is. Every time they change the tire that people can't keep up with the car because they don't know how the car and the tire is going to react, and the drivers they've got to learn to drive these cars. They're not Rolls-Royces where they can just sit around and cruise around.” (Source: Petty Race Recap)Petty explained that constant tire changes lead to confusion and waste a lot of money as teams try to find the right balance. He believes NASCAR should go back to a fixed system with only a few tire types each year, one for superspeedways, one for short tracks, and others for different circuits. This would let teams work with familiar setups instead of constantly guessing.