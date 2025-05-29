Rick Hendrick-co-owned team's star Kyle Larson takes a trip to Mexico days after his second Double attempt

Just days after his second attempt at racing both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, Kyle Larson took a short trip to Mexico. The Hendrick Motorsports driver shared photos and a video of his visit on social media, where he was seen enjoying a boat ride as local musicians sang to welcome him.

Larson’s visit comes just weeks before NASCAR is set to hold its first-ever points-paying Cup Series race outside the United States. The race will take place on June 15, Father’s Day, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

The boat in which Larson was riding was decorated with his name in flowers. He captioned his Instagram post:

"¡Viva Mexico!"

On Sunday, May 25, Larson attempted The Double for the second time. His day started at the Indianapolis 500, where he was driving the No. 17 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports. He started on the 19th, but the race was delayed by rain. Once it began, his day ended early after he spun out on Lap 91 and crashed.

After leaving the Indy 500 by helicopter, Kyle Larson made it to Charlotte in time for the start of the Coca-Cola 600. He led the opening laps and showed speed early in the race. But he spun on Lap 43 and was later caught in a multi-car wreck on Lap 245 that ended his race. Daniel Suárez’s car slid into Larson while he was trying to avoid the crash.

It was the second year in a row that Larson’s effort at The Double didn’t go as planned. In 2024, he couldn’t run both races due to weather delays. This time, he ran in both but failed to finish either. After Sunday’s disappointment, Larson admitted he wasn’t sure if he’d try it again.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. feels Kyle Larson should not attempt The Double again

After Kyle Larson’s tough day at the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600, Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it’s time for the former to stop trying The Double. The NASCAR Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download.

Dale Jr. said the challenge of racing both events in one day isn’t worth it anymore, explaining (49:05 onwards):

“The whole month (of May) is a f***ing pain in the a** between both Indy and NASCAR. He’s still racing in other Cup races during that first part of the month, right? He’s still got his real job to do, and you know, and he has to answer the questions: Which is more important? What matters more? What happens if this? What happens if that? It’s like, man, it’s just not worth it.”

Dale Jr. added he believed Larson had a real shot at winning the Coca-Cola 600 if he hadn’t raced in the Indy 500 first. He thinks the extra travel and split focus hurt Larson’s chances. From a fan's point of view, he explained, watching Larson win in Charlotte would mean more than just seeing him finish 1,100 miles.

For now, Kyle Larson has not said whether he will try the Double again. However, he did say that he would someday want to attempt the Indy 500 alone because of his deep love for the event.

