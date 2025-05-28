Did the 2025 Double break Kyle Larson’s spirit for good?

Kyle Larson's latest attempt at the grueling 1,100-mile Double ended in heartbreak and twisted metal at both Indianapolis and Charlotte. But while his bid to become the second driver to complete the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in a single day fell short, Larson's words after the chaotic weekend reveal an unbroken resolve that didn't break his spirit.

The Hendrick Motorsports star completed only 336 laps of his Double attempt in the Memorial Weekend Sunday. After crashing out of the Indy 500 after just 91 laps, he rushed to Charlotte, only to be wrecked again in the second stage of the Coca-Cola 600. And yet, in the glowing ballroom of the JW Marriott during Indy's annual Victory Celebration the following day, Larson stood tall and defiant.

"Yeah, it's been a bit emotional, just with weather. And then this year was pretty hectic with a lot of challenges. Me crashing multiple times now. But overall, my experience was amazing. And I wouldn't trade it for anything. I just really love the (Indianapolis) Speedway. I love the event. The atmosphere is incredible," Larson said (via @IndyCar on FOX)

Kyle Larson's long-anticipated 2025 Double was tense from the outset. The Indianapolis 500 was delayed 43 minutes due to drizzle, eventually starting at 1:29 p.m. ET. Driving the No.17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, he began on Row 7 but stalled on pit road initially and shuffled mid-pack, struggling for rhythm.

His crash came on Lap 91, just before the halfway mark. Caught in turbulence behind Takuma Sato, Larson dove left and the car became loose, spinning him into the Turn 2 wall. He collected Kyffin Simpson and Sting Ray Robb and finished abruptly in 24th place.

Soon after, Larson was airborne and reached Charlotte Motor Speedway at 5:16 p.m. ET, minutes before Coca-Cola 600 driver introductions began. The green flag dropped at 6:30 p.m., but even with little time to decompress, Larson briefly shined. He led 34 laps and showed a front-running pace. But the promise faded.

Larson first spun on Lap 43 and needed the Lap 200 caution to earn a free pass back to the lead lap. Finally, he was collected in a crash on Lap 246 that ended his day with a 37th-place finish. However, amid the setbacks, he was unwilling to quit.

"I'm sure if I don't get to do it again next year, I'm going to have massive FOMO, watching on TV. So, hopefully someday, I would love to run the Indy 500 again and just solely focus on that and get to soak up all the atmosphere, within just the Indy 500. You don't want to leave on the hook," Larson added in Indy's Victory Celebration. (0:30 onwards)

Kyle Larson blames himself for the Double failure, not the brutal logistics

Arrow McLaren driver Kyle Larson (17) leaves after crashing in the Indianapolis 500. Source: Imagn

The difficulty of the Double Duty challenge is not lost on Kyle Larson, nor the wider motorsports world. Of the five drivers who've attempted, only Tony Stewart has completed all 1,100 miles in 2001. Larson now has two failed attempts. In 2024, it was rain that scuttled his chances. In 2025, it was the wrecks. But in both cases, the compressed schedule proved punishing.

This has sparked debate about whether the Double can remain feasible. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass suggested a third attempt might be viable only if Larson becomes a part-time Cup driver in the future, allowing him to commit solely to Indy.

However, Kyle Larson dismissed logistics as the reason behind his failure. Talking to Pockrass after the Indy Car Annual Celebration, he said:

"I don't think they could start it any much different. The (Coca Cola) 600 already gets done after 11, and they start on schedule. And in the Indy 500, a 12:45 start, that's pretty damn early for a race... So, no, I think it's all fine. It's just everything has to go right. Unfortunately, for me, these two years, the weather didn't go right. But ultimately, I crashed yesterday. So, the weather doesn't matter." (0:42 onwards)

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks, echoed a similar sentiment, advocating for better cooperation between series to make the Double more viable.

Kyle Larson before the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Source: Getty

As Larson licks his wounds from a bruising weekend, the question remains: will he try again? For now, the answer is no, unless the stars align better. But if the governing bodies of IndyCar and NASCAR decide to embrace the challenge together, there's every chance that one day, Kyle Larson could return to finish what he started.

