Ross Chastain’s boss urges industry to make the “amazing opportunity” happen after Kyle Larson’s blunt take on the Double

Kyle Larson's long-awaited shot at racing the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day ended in disappointment. While the Hendrick Motorsports star crashed out in both marquee races, his failure reignited a larger conversation about the industry's role in supporting such rare motorsport crossovers.

Larson qualified 21st for the Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren and had plans to fly to Charlotte right after to compete in NASCAR's longest race. However, rain delayed the Indy 500 start by 43 minutes, pushing it to 1:29 p.m. ET. Larson's hopes were dashed on Lap 91 when he lost control in Turn 2 and crashed into the SAFER barrier. The wreck forced him to retire, as he finished P27.

Larson t flew to Concord in a helicopter and landed minutes before the Coca-Cola 600 driver introductions at 5:16 p.m. He started second at Charlotte and briefly led laps, but his night took another downturn. He was caught in a multi-car wreck on Lap 246, ending his evening with another DNF in 37th place. The outcome marked his second consecutive failed Double attempt after 2024's rainout in Charlotte.

Still, his effort drew admiration across the paddock. Coca-Cola 600 winner Ross Chastain's Trackhouse boss Justin Marks, offered a strong take in the post-race press conference. A former co-owner with Kyle Larson, Marks championed a broader vision (via Cup Scene on YouTube):

"If I was running everything, I would do everything in my power to make sure things like that Double can happen. Because I think it's an amazing opportunity for NASCAR fans that want to watch their favorite NASCAR driver, maybe watch the Indy 500 for the first time, learn about IndyCars, learn new stories, and vice versa." (16:53 onwards)

Marks' enthusiasm stood in stark contrast to Larson's post-race view of whether the Double was logistically worth pursuing in the current format.

Kyle Larson questions the Double's feasibility as Justin Marks calls for industry cooperation

Arrow McLaren driver Kyle Larson (17) leaving after a crash in the Indianapolis 500. Source: Imagn

As the post-race discussion shifted to logistics, the sheer challenge of Kyle Larson's 2025 schedule became clear. While he technically made it in time, the strain of two major races, and the impossibly tight window, proved overwhelming. Only four drivers have ever attempted the full Double, John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Kurt Busch, and Tony Stewart. And only Stewart managed to finish both races on the same day, completing all 1,100 miles in 2001.

Reflecting on the ordeal after exiting the Coca-Cola 600, Larson said (via NASCAR):

"The Double is just a tough undertaking. The window of time is too tight. Even if I didn't wreck, I don't think I would have made it here (Charlotte) on time and probably would have had to end that race short anyways. So I don't really think it's worth it... Just doing the Double I think is just logistically too tough."

It was a stark conclusion for a driver many believed was best positioned in years to complete the 1,100-mile challenge. For Marks, that rarity is exactly why the industry should be doing more to encourage cross-series collaboration:

"My heart breaks for Kyle... I know how important the speedway is to him. I'm a believer that I don't think motorsports should be in competition with each other. I don't think the industry is big enough for us to be trying to make things difficult on each other. I think there's strength and collaboration between the two." (16:06 onwards)

He closed his remarks by calling on decision-makers across NASCAR and IndyCar to stop treating the Double as an inconvenience and instead explore ways to make it more viable.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) fires his car back up after a spin in turn four. Source: Imagn

For now, Kyle Larson remains uncertain about another attempt. But if voices like Marks gain momentum, the Double could become a celebrated fixture in American motorsports once again.

