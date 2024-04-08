Rick Hendrick reflects on historic top 3 finish for Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary at Martinsville: “This is a special day”

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron secured his third win of the 2024 season in NASCAR overtime at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday after holding off the charge from his teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

The win played a significant role for Hendrick Motorsports as it came on the team’s 40th anniversary with a 1-2-3 finish led by Byron. The event turned into a dominant HMS’s performance over the second half of the race.

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick couldn’t be at Martinsville Speedway as he is recovering from recent knee replacement surgery, but he was more than proud of his team for their efforts to make it a special day for HMS.

HMS became the first team to sweep podium positions in a NASCAR Cup Series race at The Paperclip.

After the race, HMS owner spoke to Fox Sports broadcast about the win and the team's historic top-3 finish. Reflecting on a memorable day at Martinsville, Hendrick said (as quoted by On3.com):

“It was a special day and I never thought that we’d end up running one through three and when that caution came out, I thought, ‘Man, we’re in trouble.’ I’ve been there before when we were one, two and then there was a caution and we end up running, I don’t know fourth or fifth,”

“So, it’s just a great day for all of our people to celebrate 40 years and come back to that at Martinsville and run one, two, three. And all the people that are going to stay and go down and celebrate with the drivers, so wish I was there. But I’m getting my leg fixed.”

Rick Hendrick was originally scheduled to serve as the honorary pace car driver at the Martinsville spring race on the occasion of the team's 40th anniversary.

William Byron is feeling proud after the Hendrick Motorsports' memorable victory at Martinsville

The #24 HMS Chevrolet driver was feeling proud of winning the race on the team’s 40th anniversary. With the win, he became the first driver to win three races in eight races this season so far.

During the post-race interview, speaking with the media about the memorable victory, William Byron said (via NASCAR.com):

“Just so proud of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. Grew up a big Hendrick fan. To be here for the 40th anniversary, all that goes into just this organization, all the people, it’s all about the people. Just want to thank Mr. Hendrick and (wife) Linda and everyone involved.

William Byron stands fourth in the Cup Series points table with 261 points.

