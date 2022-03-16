Rick Hendrick and Roger Penske, among others, called on to take a stand by NASCAR spotter

NASCAR Cup Series, the highest echelon in stock car racing, has seen a gradual decrease in viewership over the past few years.

Average viewership has dropped from 5.3 million in 2014 to 2.93 million in 2021. Something somewhere is going astray that has caused the numbers to drop.

RTA (Racing Team Alliance), an organization founded by Cup Series team owners, recently announced that they have hired Curtis Polk to get a better deal in broadcasting.

Polk is a financial advisor to basketball legend and 23XI Racing team co-owner, Michael Jordan. He defined the sport as a "sleeping giant" in terms of untapped revenue and viewership.

NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin was one of the most recent people to comment on the topic. He appeared on the Dirty Mo Media Door Bumper Clear podcast and said:

“What the RTA was truly formed for was to go to NASCAR and get more of the media money, the TV money”

Griffin would like to see the billionaire team owners, who have a lot of influence, pave the way for change.

The likes of Michael Jordan of 23XI Racing, Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Motorsports and Gene Haas of Stewart-Haas Racing. He was heard voicing his opinion on the podcast, saying:

“The question for me here is, will Rick Hendrick, will Roger Penske, will Gene Haas, will Matt Kaulig, will Michael Jordan…will the billionaires truly stand up and fight this time to get their piece of the revenue share?”

Listen to the podcast below:

Curtis Polk pushes for NBA model in NASCAR

Basketball legend Michael Jordan's financial advisor Curtis Polk suggests that revenue distribution amongst the Cup Series teams needs to be reworked. Teams currently receive 10 to 15 percent of the total split.

Adam Stern @A_S12



: sportsbusinessjournal.com/Journal/Issues… Michael Jordan's advisor Curtis Polk says that he and Jordan believe that @NASCAR teams would benefit from an @NBA -like model that is less reliant on sponsors and more on media dollars, "so that’s what we’ve been working on a lot with [@DennyHamlin]." Michael Jordan's advisor Curtis Polk says that he and Jordan believe that @NASCAR teams would benefit from an @NBA-like model that is less reliant on sponsors and more on media dollars, "so that’s what we’ve been working on a lot with [@DennyHamlin]."📰: sportsbusinessjournal.com/Journal/Issues… https://t.co/qLMaUIlMft

Polk believes this shift in the focus of cash flow from sponsors to media can help the sport in the long run as it allows teams more freedom of operation, which can possibly also result in increased viewership over time.

