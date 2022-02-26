"It's intimidating, but at the same time he demands performance" - Kurt Busch on working for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing Team

Driver Kurt Busch has spoken of the 'intimidation' in working with NBA legend Michael Jordan, who owns 23XI Racing in NASCAR.

Jordan also owns the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA. He became a NASCAR team owner last year, and now has two active drivers for the 2022 Cup Series in Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch.

In an exclusive interview with Pop Culture, Busch discussed what it's like working with Jordan and 23XI Racing. The 43-year-old driver noted that he was intimidated at first, but loved the passion and competitiveness of 'His Airness'.

"It's intimidating, but at the same time he demands performance. And that's who I am. I love to pull from within and to bring that tenacity and to bring that drive each and every day to the racetrack or to the race shop. And it helps the others around me learn and give that same effort," Busch said.

Busch also discussed Bubba Wallace's second-place finish in the Daytona 500 last week. Wallace had a good first season under 23XI Racing, winning Talladega last October. Busch encouraged Wallace to do much better and make the team proud.

"His journey is very different than many drivers is in the way that he's pushed himself to the top. You're there buddy. Now you're there. So start from there, and let's build this team together at 23XI. That's the motivation I'm giving him, and I think he's absorbing it really well," Busch added.

Busch's NASCAR career has spanned two decades, winning the 2004 Cup Series and 2017 Daytona 500. He has had more than 750 races to his name. Wallace, meanwhile, is still new to the racing game, having started only six years ago. His win at Talladega last year remains the lone victory of his career.

Michael Jordan almost missed the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team celebration

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan almost missed the ceremony to honor the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team at the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland last Sunday. Many fans were expecting him to miss the event, as he was spotted in Florida in Saturday at Daytona 500 supporting his team.

However, Jordan made it in time as he was called last during the ceremony at half-time. The Cleveland crowd, who was at the receiving end of Jordan's heroics back then, graciously cheered one of the greatest NBA players of all time. As expected, Jordan got the biggest reaction from the current players and legends present on the night.

Michael Jordan seems to have had a good time in the All-Star Game. Jordan was in a rare great mood in public, greeting players and legends ranging from LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Magic Johnson, Dennis Rodman, James Worthy and more.

