Rick Ware Racing’s punt on Riley Herbst paid great dividends in NASCAR opener Daytona 500

Rick Ware Racing has signed Riley Herbst, a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for Stewart-Haas Racing, to drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang in this year's Daytona 500. SunnyD, a popular citrus beverage, will be serving as the major sponsor.

Herbst made his Cup Series debut at Daytona International Speedway in the Great American Race. Herbst is presently a full-time driver for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Xfinity Series. In 109 NXS events, the 24-year-old Las Vegas native has two poles, 17 top-five finishes, and 54 top-10 finishes. Herbst's tenth-place result was Rick Ware Racing's third in the Daytona 500 in the past four years.

How about this stat: @rileyherbst is now just the 4th driver in NASCAR History to earn a top 10 in his 1st career Cup, Xfinity & Truck series starts. AND the ONLY driver in NASCARs existence to get a top 10 in his first Cup, Xfinity, Truck, ARCA, ARCA East & ARCA West start.

Herbst said (via Motorsport.com):

“As a kid, you always dream of being able to race in the Daytona 500, and I’m able to accomplish that with Rick Ware Racing."

In addition to the funds that Herbst delivers, Rick Ware Racing's decision makes sense given his background in superspeedway racing. He has never won a Superspeedway race in the Xfinity Series, although he has been quite good at bringing his cars home in one piece, finishing fourth in four such races from 2020 to 2022.

On Sunday (February 19), Herbst was engaged in a number of mishaps, including an unforced single-car error entering the pits, but he was able to bring the No. 15 Ford home safely. It usually correlates to a good outcome in the Daytona 500, and it did.

The Daytona 500 is one of the rare events in which Rick Ware Racing genuinely has a chance to compete for a decent result despite being a somewhat underfunded and backmarker company.

Cory Roper, a NASCAR Truck Series driver and owner, has been suspended

NASCAR said on Wednesday (February 22) that the 45-year-old Vernon, Texas, native has been banned for violating Articles 4.1 & 10.1.A of the regulations, including its Drug Usage Policy. NASCAR failed to disclose the material, resulting in an infraction.

TALKIN’ NASCAR @TalkinNASCAR NASCAR has indefinitely suspended truck series team manager Cory Roper for violating the substance abuse policy. NASCAR has indefinitely suspended truck series team manager Cory Roper for violating the substance abuse policy. https://t.co/gjl4rZ2hO1

Roper did not race in the 2023 series opener at Daytona International Speedway last weekend, but his Roper Racing team did, with driver Kaden Honeycutt in the No. 04 Ford.

Since 2009, NASCAR has done random drug testing for all staff, including drivers and crew. Caesar Bacarella, an owner/driver of the Xfinity Series, was suspended in late 2021.

Roper has made 43 Trucks starts in his career, the most recent being the 2021 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. It was also the last recent race in which Roper Racing competed. If Roper completes NASCAR's Road to Recovery program, he may be reinstated.

