Ricky Stenhouse Jr. addresses Joey Logano’s decision that set off a wreck fest at the Daytona 500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. touched upon the wreck fest during the 2025 Daytona 500 and pinned the blame on Joey Logano. Speaking about this in a post-race interview, the HYAK Motorsports driver stated that Logano's try to find a gap that was too "small" caused the wreck.

The Lap 186 of the Great American Race saw Stenhouse Jr. and Logano make contact, which triggered the wreck. Logano wanted to squeeze his Mustang between Stenhouse Jr. and Blaney but received a block from the #47 driver. Unwilling to sit back, the #22 driver kept on pushing. In the end, Logano hit Stenhouse Jr., who knocked Blaney out.

The resultant wreck also ruined Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Cole Custer, and Todd Gilliland's chances at the Daytona 500. However, for Stenhouse Jr., Logano was to blame.

"Yeah, I'm not sure, you know," Stenhouse Jr. told Noah Lewis of TSJ Sports 1. "I felt like we worked really well, me and Joey worked as hard as he could to get to the front. I felt like, in my perspective, he was filling a gap, that was pretty small. I don't know that for sure. I haven't seen the replay. So I'd have to go back and watch it."

William Byron claimed the 2025 Daytona 500 victory and qualified for the playoffs. With the win, he defended his Daytona crown after he won the race at the same track last year.

Kyle Busch synced with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to point fingers at Joey Logano

Kyle Busch's misery did not seem to end at the Daytona 500 as the Richard Childress Racing driver crashed out of the Great American Race on Sunday. This was another underwhelming outing for the RCR man at the Daytona International Speedway.

Busch had a strong weekend throughout until the Lap 186 wreck, for which the former believes Logano was responsible. Speaking about this in a post-race interview, the #8 driver said,

"Looks like the fastest car got in a hurry and wrecked. (Joey) Logano was by far the fastest car out there today. Saw a lot of laps led and he could do anything - The Penske cars were very strong. We still got 20 laps to go and he's trying to go through the middle, create a hole that is not there and it created chaos."

Following this, he landed another jibe at the Team Penske driver,

"You got to know how wide your race car is to be able to find a hole that it'll fit in, and he obviously does not know that," Busch told Noah Lewis.

The recently concluded race was the 67th edition of the Great American Race. 47th United States President Donald Trump attended the race, making it his second visit in five years. Even though NASCAR preponed the race fearing inclement weather, the race was eventually delayed by over three and a half hours due to rain.

