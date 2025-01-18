Ricky Stenhouse Jr. delivers a crystal clear “not ideal” message after post-race incident at Chili Bowl

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently opened up to share his thoughts on the Chili Bowl Nationals incident with Logan Seavey. Speaking to Matt Weaver of Sportsnaut, the HYAK Motorsports driver said the incident was "not ideal".

RSJ started as the only Cup Series driver participating in the 10-car Qualifier 1. He started the race in fourth place after a decent qualifying. Once the race began, he held his position for the majority of the race until the defending Chili Bowl Nationals champion took matters into his own hands.

Seavey dived and took the inside line, forcing the NASCAR driver to make room. As a result, Stenhouse Jr. lost track position and finished the race in fifth place. Seavey, on the other hand, started from sixth place and finished in fourth place.

After the race, RSJ collided with Seavey, which left the latter in displeasure. However, Stenhouse Jr. was also anything but happy, as he termed the incident "not ideal."

"I got used up by Seavey, and it's gonna repay my frustration, but I tagged him in the bumper and when he slowed down I caught left rear," Stenhouse Jr. told Matt Weaver on X. "Not ideal. Not what I was expecting to do. But I'm just gonna give a shot through the bumper. What really thrilled you know, I thought he's good enough and he won't hit the bottom, and no use me up for corner, but I don't know."

"I watched all week, and it's expected I guess. But know you, I get back around at him, and you know my angle was so off for you know where he was and my only option was over kerbs. So that gave us spot there coming in line which wasn't usual. So wasn't really thrilled about that. Yeah, not ideal after the race." RSJ added. (0:02-0:51)

Stenhouse Jr. was one of the seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers who signed up for the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The other six drivers were Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, J.J. Yeley, and Josh Bilicki.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. left Logan Seavey upset after the Chili Bowl Nationals incident

After his contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., former Chili Bowl Nationals champion Logan Seavey, shared his take on the incident and the NASCAR driver. Speaking to Matt Weaver after the race, Seavey said Stenhouse Jr. should be embarrassed for his actions.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Credit: Imagn

"He was supposed to be a professional race car driver and control his emotions. He has corporate sponsors and I think a lot of people should be embarrassed by that action," Seavey said.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is set to continue in the NASCAR Cup Series for his old team, JTG Daugherty Racing, which was rebranded recently to Hyak Motorsport. He will be in charge of the #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

