Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leaves no doubt about taking ‘risks’ to chase the $1,000,000 NASCAR All-Star Race paycheck

Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was recently featured in a media day availability for his team ahead of the non-point-paying All-Star race. During the interview, Stenhouse Jr. expressed his excitement for the race and aims to give his "fans something to cheer about."

Ad

To qualify for the All-Star race, a driver must have won a point-paying event in the previous or current year. Alternatively, they need to have a NASCAR Cup Series championship title or an All-Star race title. Stenhouse Jr. secured his spot for the 2025 All-Star race after winning the second Talladega Superspeedway event in the 2024 season.

Reflecting on the non-point-paying nature of the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claimed to take "some risk" to show his team's mettle. He told SpeedwayDigest.com:

Ad

Trending

"The All-Star Race is always intense - no points on the line, just pride and a big check. It's a chance to go out there, take some risks, and really show what your team is made of. I'm excited to mix it up and hopefully give the fans something to cheer about."

The #47 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver's ride will be sponsored by Harvest Beverage Company's drink, SunnyD. The brand has sponsored Stenhouse Jr.'s ride for multiple events this year, starting with The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, followed by the races at Daytona 500, Martinsville Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Texas Motor

Ad

Notably, the NASCAR All-Star race is scheduled for May 18, 2025, at North Wilkesboro Speedway. FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the non-point-paying race at 5:30 PM ET.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has landed a new sponsorship deal with an energy drink brand for the 2025 season

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. struck a multi-year deal with NOS Energy Drink for the 2025 season. The energy drink has been globally recognized as a key competitor of Prime, a beverage brand co-founded by social media personality KSI and professional American wrestler Logan Paul.

Ad

The energy drink brand aims to sponsor multiple races for Stenhouse's #47 Chevy in the 2025 season. Notably, the Hyak Motorsport owner, Gordon Smith, shared his excitement after signing a multi-race deal with NOS, and in a team release, he stated (via X):

“Partnering with NOS Energy Drink is a huge win for our organization. Their brand represents the same intensity and commitment to excellence that we bring to every race. We’re excited to showcase this partnership on and off the track.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

NOS Energy Drink has been a sponsor of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. since his rookie season in 2013 and has sponsored him in 29 races. Additionally, SunnyD, Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Rate, Ram Self Storage, Real American Beer, Betr, and Hungry Jack will also sponsor the Hyak Motorsports' #47 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in rotation for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.