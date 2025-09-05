Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s co-owned team’s driver announces his exit from the organization after the 2025 season

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s co-owned Stenhouse Jr. Marshall announced the release of Sheldon Haudenschild after their 2025 World of Outlaws season. The Sprint Car driver piloted the team's No.17 entry for eight years.Haudenschild has racked up 44 wins with Stenhouse Jr.'s team, marking him 19th on the all-time list. He joined the outfit after a Rookie of The Year performance in 2016 with Haudenschild Racing.The longtime partnership resulted in three top-5 standings, with Haudenschild's career-best fourth place coming from 2020. Moreover, the 32-year-old has never finished lower than seventh in points.On Thursday, September 4, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s team. Marshall released a statement on Haudenschild's exit, writing,&quot;With immense gratitude to Ricky, Richard, and the entire Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing team, and after thoughtful consideration, Sheldon Haudenschild has made the decision to part ways with the No. 17 at the conclusion of the 2025 World of Outlaws season.&quot;On his part, the Haudenschild said,“Driving the No. 17 has been an incredible chapter in my career. I’m thankful to Ricky, Richard, the crew, and all of our partners for the opportunities we’ve had together. We’ve made some great memories and I’ll always value my time with this team.”Sheldon Haudenschild currently ranks fifth in points with two feature race wins and 26 top-5s. He'll see out the remainder of the 2025 season before parting ways.Ricky Stenhouse Jr. clears air on HYAK Motorsports departureRicky Stenhouse Jr. recently appeared in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR radio and addressed his rumoured exit with HYAK Motorsports. He reaffirmed his commitment with the team and stated that he'll see through the 2026 season as per his contract.&quot;We redid my contract last year with HYAK motor sports, and you know, so I'm here through 26, and unless they tell me otherwise or unless we redo another one and stay there for longer.....So I'll be at the 47, you know, the rest of this year and the off-season and going into 26,&quot; he said.Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has recorded a lackluster season so far. Apart from two top-10s at Echopark Speedway, and another one at Texas motor Speedway, the 37-year-old has been a no show all season. His season-best result comes from a fifth-place result at Atlanta, and his best qualifying effort had him starting second at Bristol Motor Speedway.He has recorded three DNFs this season, including incidents involving repeat contact with Spire Motorsports driver, Carson Hocevar. The two nearly came to blows after the Mexico city race.He was also linked to a ride with Spire to potentially replace Justin Haley. However, with Stenhouse's admission, Haley's seat remains secure for now. The No.7 Chevy driver ranks just one spot behind Stenhouse at 30th. Notably, Haley beats Stenhouse on both average start and average finish.