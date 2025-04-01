Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson exudes a chic aesthetic sporting an oversized white shirt and jeans in a Vegas photo dump

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson Joye, recently shared her overdue photos from Las Vegas. She posted an image carousel from her trip on her Instagram. The post features Joye's on- and off-track outfits, along with a picture from her gym session.

Mr. and Mrs. Stenhouse Jr. exchanged vows in October 2022 after spending nearly a year planning their wedding. Two years later, in 2024, the couple welcomed their first and only child, Stetson Steele Stenhouse. Additionally, Joye had an impressive career of her own, as she worked as the Director of Partnership at Marty Sinder & Associates before she worked for the NASCAR team Richard Childress Racing in 2018. Now she helps her husband take care of the couple's 300-acre Slide Job Ranch.

In her latest post, Madyson Joye donned a cheetah-print shiny party dress. The next image featured her in the same outfit posing next to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. who was in an all-black outfit.

The follow-up slide showcased Mrs. Stenhouse in a casual outfit sporting a white oversized shirt, blue denim jeans, and a green handbag. Her next image was from her cardio session at the gym. She stood on a treadmill, wearing her black sweatpants. The rest of the photos included moments from the track, a mirror selfie and a photo of the Vegas skyline, among others.

"Vegas photos 🐆 (a little behind)" Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife captioned the post.

The Hyak Motorsports driver qualified for the Las Vegas race in P31. Despite having a slow start, Junior recovered and ended the race in 18th place, earning 20 points.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson Joye, hilariously revealed "how to start a family feud"

In January 2025, former Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson Joye, shared her playful conversation with her father and sister in their family group chat. In the conversation, Joye humorously revealed how to start a family feud and shared the screenshot of the chat on her Instagram account.

Mrs. Stenhouse Jr. and her sister, Kaylin Goodfleisch Forbush, share a close bond, and in the playful conversation, Joye teased her sister with her 'favorite daughter' sweatshirt and wrote in the group:

"Thanks, dad for the new sweatshirt!!!"

Following the lighthearted moment, Goodfleisch replied:

"Hey, whatever you need to do to make yourself feel better, we support you!"

Madyson Joye captioned the story:

"How to start a family feud at 9am"

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ranks 20th in the Cup Series driver's points table with 146 points. He secured one top-five and one top-ten finish in seven starts in the 2025 season. During the Martinsville race last weekend, the #47 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver secured a P20 finish, earning 17 points.

