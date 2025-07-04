Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife, Madyson, posted a social media update celebrating their son's first birthday. She expressed joy about being a mother and shared a quote about how children grow up so fast.

Their son, Stetson Steele, was born on July 4, coinciding with America's Independence Day. He was born almost two years after the couple got married in Charleston, South Carolina, where several NASCAR drivers, including Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, were in attendance.

In an Instagram post, Madyson wished their son a Happy Birthday, accompanied by a compilation of family portraits shot at their Slide Job Ranch in North Carolina.

“Happy 1st birthday, Stetson!!! ❤️👶🏼💙🎂🇺🇸🎉 We love you so much. We are so blessed to be your parents! Becoming your mom has brought me more joy and laughter and love than I could have ever imagined. The old saying is so true - ‘The days are long, but the years are short’ 😭😭😭,” she said.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also shared a birthday post for Stetson, saying he now has a new helper on their ranch.

“Happy 1st birthday, little buddy!!! We love you!!! Being your dad has been the best thing ever!! Mom and I love you so much!! We have a new ranch hand,” the NASCAR driver wrote.

This weekend, Stenhouse Jr. is bound for Chicago for 75 laps of street racing. He is also facing Erik Jones in the second round of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge after beating the fourth-seeded Christopher Bell in the opening round at EchoPark Speedway last week.

“Had to be Daytona”: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. shared son Stetson's first NASCAR race

Last August, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. brought Stetson Steele to Daytona International Speedway for his son's first NASCAR race. The Mississippi native entered the race in the #47 Chevrolet Camaro for JTG Daugherty Racing (now known as Hyak Motorsports).

Stenhouse Jr., who has claimed all four of his career victories on superspeedway tracks, shared moments of their arrival at Daytona on Instagram and wrote:

“Stetson’s first race had to be Daytona right?”

Unfortunately, though, the now 37-year-old was collected in a multi-car crash on lap 151, which saw Michael McDowell's #34 Ford flying into the outside wall. Harrison Burton was able to escape the wreck and later beat Kyle Busch to the checkered flag.

Later in the season, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was able to secure a win in a playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. It was his second Talladega win on top of two career victories at Daytona International Speedway, including a Daytona 500 triumph in 2023.

This year, Stenhouse Jr. hasn't scored a top 10 at either Daytona or Talladega. However, he finished sixth in the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway, which is considered a drafting-style track. After 18 races, he has amassed one top-five and three top-10s.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drives the #47 Chevrolet Camaro for Hyak Motorsports - Source: Imagn

The Chevy pilot ranks 21st in the standings, which puts him in a good position to make the playoffs on points. He hasn't been in the postseason since the 2023 season when he was eliminated after the Round of 16.

