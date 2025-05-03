Ricky Stenhouse Jr's wife rocks country style ensemble for couple's latest merch drop

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife, Madyson Joye Stenhouse, recently appeared in a new Instagram reel, giving fans a look at the latest apparel from their family-run brand, Slide Job Ranch. The focus of the reel was the Ruby & River Collection, a merch line named after the couple’s Goldendoodles.

Ad

The short clip had Madyson in a cozy, oversized crewneck with a laid-back country aesthetic that their brand is built around. The reel was shared on Instagram through a collaboration post between Madyson Joye and the official Slide Job Ranch account. The caption read:

“RUBY & RIVER COLLECTION CREWNECK! Shop now at slidejobranch.com 🐾It’s soft and the perfect amount of oversized!”

Ad

Trending

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., a NASCAR Cup Series driver and Daytona 500 champion, co-founded Slide Job Ranch with his wife. In the video, Madyson Joye is seen sporting a magenta crewneck sweatshirt with the brand name “Slide Job Ranch” written across the back. She completed the look with Wrangler jeans and a cowboy hat.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. first purchased the North Carolina ranch in 2014 to live out a personal dream. He named the 300-acre property Slide Job Ranch. After meeting Madyson in 2020, the couple began expanding the ranch together, adding animals and eventually launching a brand.

Ad

According to the Slide Job Ranch's official website, their property is home to five miniature donkeys, 13 miniature longhorns, and a highland cow. Their two Goldendoodles, Ruby and River, often feature prominently in their content and inspired the name of the latest merch line.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson Joye pose for Slide Job Ranch's new drop

In a recent Instagram post, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson Joye appeared together, dressed in matching outfits from Slide Job Ranch’s Ruby & River Collection. The couple stood beside their golden doodles, Ruby and River, who sat on the back of a truck in the frame. This post, shared as a collaboration between the couple and the Slide Job Ranch brand, was captioned:

Ad

“The Ruby & River Collection is now live! Shop tees for the whole fam over at slidejobranch.com.”

Ad

The collection is named after their dogs, who are frequently seen running across the ranch’s sprawling 300-acre landscape and make an appearance on the couple’s social media quite often. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who currently drives the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series for Hyak Motorsports, is 10 races into the 2025 season.

He recently finished 12th at Talladega Superspeedway, collecting 33 points. As of now, Stenhouse is ranked 17th in the drivers' standings with 209 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.