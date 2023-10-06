“Road course racing is no longer a specialty”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. expands on the importance of road courses in modern-day NASCAR

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes modern-day stock car racing is unlike what it used to be for older drivers, even from back when he was actively racing.

NASCAR has always been a sport that prides itself on the art of speedway racing. Going around what might seem like circles to the naked eye is a fine craft that only the person behind the wheel at the moment can describe accurately. A phenomenon mostly popular in the United States of America, oval racing has often alienated motorsports fans from around the world to stock car racing.

However, with the onset of road course racing getting all the more popular amongst NASCAR circles, the sport finally is able to garner a worldwide audience. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently commented on how the focus on road racing has shifted over the years in an interview with Charlotte Observer's Shane Connuck.

Earnhardt Jr. said:

"Road course racing is challenging. It does cater to a couple of drivers that are very good at it but with the way the sport has changed and evolved over the last decade, road course racing is no longer a sort of specialty for just a few drivers, it's a must. You have to be great at it to be successful in this sport and in NASCAR in general."

Whether or not drivers take road course racing seriously is up to them. Success in NASCAR depends on these races a lot now, more so with the influx of newer tracks each season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his future in NASCAR from behind the wheel

Often seen behind the wheel of his own #88 Chevrolet Camaro fielded by JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. likes to keep his racing career alive with occasional appearances in the sport. The now part-time driver recently spoke about how long he plans on giving cameo appearances on the track in the second-tier series of the sport.

Speaking to sportsnaut.com, he said:

"This is the second highest level of NASCAR and I only want to race here if I think I can do it well and wouldn’t do it unless I felt like I belonged there. I like running one here and one there, but certainly not until I’m 60 years old. I still feel young."

Fans of the sport will be hoping that Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to keep his cameo appearances up for as long as possible.