“This is the coolest thing NASCAR has ever done”: Fans react to cars racing on the Chicago streets

Downtown Chicago has witnessed the sights, sounds, and speed of NASCAR for the first time ever. The first street race in NASCAR's 75-year history, this thrilling occasion will add a significant new chapter to Chicago's famous sporting history.

On Sunday, at the grand finish of a spectacular weekend for the sport that included concerts and other entertainment, the NASCAR Cup Series takes to the streets of downtown Chicago after months of anticipation and intrigue.

Fans from all over the world gathered in Chicago to be a part of this inaugural event. They took over social media with their reactions to NASCAR cars zooming past the Windy City.

Even onlookers stopped and took pictures and videos with their phones through a fence on Michigan Avenue. Some onlookers ascended the roof over a stairwell in a train station to get a better view.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Fans will return on Sunday to see the NASCAR Cup Series race. Seven of the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course's turns are at 90 degrees. Manhole covers, changes from concrete to asphalt, and vice versa are just a few examples of the many challenges at the track. Restarts might be challenging as well, as will getting on and off pit road in front of Buckingham Fountain.

When NASCAR signed a three-year contract with the city and announced the event a year ago, it was clear that it wanted to create the spectacle of racing in downtown Chicago.

Denny Hamlin takes pole for the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Denny Hamlin claimed pole for the NASCAR Cup Series' inaugural street race on Saturday, surpassing Tyler Reddick on the difficult circuit in downtown Chicago. Hamlin will lead the cars to green light with his third pole of the season, which makes this the 39th pole of his career.

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice

Reddick competes for 23XI Racing, which is run by Michael Jordan, a successful businessman in Chicago, and Hamlin. During his legendary tenure with the Bulls, Jordan won six NBA championships.

Following Shane van Gisbergen, who was competing in his maiden NASCAR race, and Christopher Bell, Reddick finished second at 88.479 seconds. Daniel Suárez finished in the top five with a time of 89.322.

Catch all the live action on Sunday on NBC Sports App, NBC and Peacock or at NASCAR SiriusXM.

Poll : 0 votes