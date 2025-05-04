Rodney Childers gets back in the shop after Kevin Harvick’s call for CARS Tour help

Rodney Childers's iconic pairing with Kevin Harvick has returned as he is helping the former NASCAR driver's CARS Tour team as their consultant. Childers mentioned that he enjoys working with the old model cars because he spent time on those cars early in his professional career.

Childers served as Harvick's crew chief at Stewart-Haas Racing. The duo managed to win the Cup Series championship in their first season working together, and carried on to have a successful stint for the coming years. However, after SHR announced its closure at the end of the 2024 season, Spire Motorsports signed Childers, and he began working with Justin Haley this season.

Unexpectedly, Spire announced they were parting ways with Childers just nine races into the season. While it was said to be a mutual decision, many speculated that it was, in fact, the team's decision alone.

As he seemingly finds more time now, he is back with Kevin Harvick as a consultant to his CARS Tour team.

"Kevin [Harvick] texted me on Monday afternoon, asked me what I was doing this weekend and asked if I could go over to the shop and help his guys a little bit. They’ve had a rough couple of weeks of ups and downs," Childers told Frontstretch.com.

Rodney Childers further mentioned that he likes to work with the late model cars.

"I’m really just having fun with late models again. This is my background, what I always loved back in the day and raced here myself growing up."

He further spoke of the team's performance, praising the crew for their work on the car, stating that they weren't very strong on the track but are continuously working throughout the weekend to extract the maximum performance.

"They did a great job putting this thing back together from last week. It was really tore up. We had a good weekend. We weren’t the best off the truck but continued to make real good adjustments all weekend long and it just got better and better and better and better. That showed in the race, especially on the long runs, that we had a great car."

Rodney Childers and Kevin Harvick were an impeccable pair on the Cup Series field. Between 2014 and 2020, the duo made it to five Championship Fours, establishing them among the highest-ranking drivers.

Kevin Harvick reacts to Rodney Childers' split from Spire Motorsports

As mentioned, Spire Motorsports' parting from Rodney Childers was extremely unexpected for many, and so was the case for Kevin Harvick. He discussed the statements that the team released at the time, pointing out the split towards a mutual decision between the team and Childers.

"That one kind of caught me off guard," Harvick said on his namesake podcast. "And I think as you look at the statements and things that everybody shared throughout the process, it seemed like it was a mutual agreement that it wasn't working."

Justin Haley hasn't been mighty behind the wheel this season. His best finish was a P10 at Homestead Miami. Moreover, he finished in 25th place at Talladega earlier in April.

