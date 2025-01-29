Rodney Childers gives “proud” reaction to Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan’s speech at awards banquet

Rodney Childers took to his official social media account to react to Keelan Harvick's recent speech. Keelan, the son of former NASCAR driver, Kevin Harvick, appeared for his first banquet speech after a successful stint in the Young Lions Asphalt National Championship in 2024.

Childers shared the video from Keelan's Instagram account and posted it on his story. By sharing the video on the Meta-owned platform, the Spire Motorsports crew chief wrote,

"Stud. Proud of this kiddo."

Here's the screenshot of Rodney Childers' Instagram story:

Credit: Rodney Childers' Instagram story.

The junior Harvick had a scintillating year in the Young Lions division of the Legends platform. There, he collected 27 wins in 49 starts and claimed top-three finishes in the INEX Nashville Spring Series, INEX Winter Nationals, and Cook Out Summer Shootout.

Trending

Rodney Childers and Keelan Harvick's father, Kevin Harvick, are former professional partners. Childers worked with Kevin when the latter was driving for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) until 2023. Childers was Harvick's crew chief.

Following Harvick's retirement, Childers worked with Josh Berry in the #4 entry with SHR. In 2025, he switched to Spire Motorsports to crew chief the #7 entry to be driven by Justin Haley in the NASCAR Cup Series.

How did Kevin Harvick's son impress everyone with his speech?

Following his impressive outing on track during the 2024 season, Keelan Harvick brought out a fascinating speech in his first banquet on Tuesday.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick stands with his wife DeLana Harvick and son Keelan and daughter Piper prior to the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Source: Imagn

In his speech, he thanked his father, who has been an inspirational figure for him, his mother, his little sister, Piper, and all his crew and sponsors. Here's what he said about them,

“I have watched my dad my whole life, and I could not have accomplished all the things I have done so far in my short racing career without his help, encouragement, and mentorship. I also want to thank my mom for everything she does for me. I know she wanted me to be a golfer, but racing is much better."

"Also my sister, Piper for being my biggest cheerleader. 2024 was my first full season in Legend cars. I was fortunate to win a lot, but also learned a lot. Everyone on my team pushed me to be the best version of myself on and off the track. Joe gives me fast race cars and that makes the learning curve way easier." (0:02-0:40)

Expand Tweet

After his brilliant outing in all the junior series he participated in, Keelan Harvick is set to make his debut in the CARS Tour in 2025, where he will race against his father, Kevin Harvick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback